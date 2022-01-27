Ecuador vs Brazil live stream: World Cup qualifier preview, kick off time and team news

BRAZIL will look to keep their unbeaten record intact when they head to Ecuador for their 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Ecuador vs Brazil preview

This is a CONMEBOL qualifying match between two of the stronger South American teams. Brazil are already guaranteed their place in Qatar later this year, while Ecuador look in a strong position to claim another of the qualifying spots.

Brazil go into this match as one of two unbeaten teams in qualifying, the other being fierce rivals Argentina. They sit at the top of the table with 11 wins and 2 draws, and won the last game they had against Ecuador, although this was back in July 2021. With qualification already in the bag, it will be interesting to see how they approach this match.

Ecuador might be second favourites for this match, but they come into the game with strong form, having not lost in qualifying since October. They currently sit third in the table, already with a sizeable gap between them and fourth-placed Colombia. A win against Brazil would be a huge step towards qualifying for Qatar.

When does Ecuador vs Brazil kick off?

Ecuador vs Brazil kicks off at 21:00 GMT on Thursday 27th January at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito.

Ecuador vs Brazil team news

Ecuador team news

Alexander Domínguez looks set to return to goal for the Ecuadorians, but Fernando León and Gustavo Vallecilla are both out with injuries.

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Domínguez, Ángelo Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán, Franco, Méndez, Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado, Estrada, Valencia

Brazil team news

Brazil will be playing without Neymar, as the superstar forward currently has an ankle injury. Richarlison and Roberto Firmino were both omitted from the squad. Dani Alves could start the match, in what would be his first international game in over a year.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro, Pacuetá, Casemiro, Fred, Raphinha, Jesus, Vinícius Jr

