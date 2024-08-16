Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Kenny Pickett is their backup QB to Jalen Hurts

This offseason, backup QB Marcus Mariota had an expiring contract and the Eagles did not re-sign him. However, he was signed by the Commanders and has found a new home. To address their backup QB vacancy, the Eagles made a trade with the Steelers for QB Kenny Pickett. Philadelphia acquired Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks.

Pickett spent the first two seasons of his career with the Steelers. He was 14-10 in 24 starts, going 7-5 in back-to-back years. While his time in Pittsburgh didn’t work out, the Eagles were happy to trade for Pickett to be their backup. Jale Hurts is the unquestioned starter for the Eagles. It never hurts to have a competent backup QB. Kenny Pickett fits that role perfectly. Despite struggling in their second preseason game on Thursday night, head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Pickett is the team’s backup QB in 2024.

Kenny Pickett is the backup QB for the Eagles according to head coach Nick Sirianni

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni reiterated after Thursday night’s preseason game that Kenny Pickett is their backup to Jalen Hurts. Pickett went 11/13 for 67 yards with four sacks, while QB3 Tanner McKee finished 15/19 for 140 yards with zero sacks in the win over New England. pic.twitter.com/PWNf1yagMu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2024



In two seasons with the Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett was not the player the Steelers hoped he would be. Pickett threw for 4,474 yards 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. After a rough start to his career, Pickett is getting a fresh start with the Eagles. There was a ton of pressure for Pickett to succeed with the Steelers and he did not meet those expectations. However, the 26-year-old is now the backup with Philadelphia. All Pickett has to do is be prepared to come in the game in Jalen Hurts were to miss time. An easier role for the former first-round pick.

During the Eagles’ preseason game on Thursday vs. the Patriots, Kenny Pickett struggled. He was the first QB to make an appearance for Philadelphia. Head coach Nick Sirianni has sat his starters in the preseason over the last two years. Pickett was 11-13 for 67 yards vs. the Patriots but was sacked four times. Third-string QB Tanner McKee came into the game in the third quarter and was off to a slow start. Sirianni then turned to Will Grier but quickly went back to McKee who took advantage of his second opportunity. McKee finished the game 15-19 for 140 yards and was not sacked. This raised some discourse as to who the backup QB should be for the Eagles. Nick Sirianni put an end to that right away and said Kenny Pickett would be their backup in 2024.