Ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Justin Gaethje in the main event at UFC 291 this weekend, we have decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Dustin Poirier. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, his UFC record and how many knockouts he has on his resumé.

Dustin Poirier MMA Record

Dustin Poirier turned professional back in 2009 with a debut victory against Aaron Suarez in his hometown of Louisiana. Since then, Poirier has had another 36 professional MMA fights, winning all but seven of them.

Poirier’s career has been nothing short of magnificent to date. ‘The Diamond’ has some huge wins in recent time in the UFC over the likes of Conor McGregor on two occasions, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje and former champions Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez.

There is no question that Dustin Poirier is one of the best fighters on the UFC roster, as well as being one of the most likeable characters in all of MMA. His career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some big nights left before he hangs his gloves up.

As previously mentioned, Dustin Poirier made his professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. He was on a USA MMA card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via first round knockout. Poirier then had eight more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Dustin Poirier has fought everyone in the UFC. He has fought every single fighter in and around the lightweight division, ducking nobody as well as always being in a cracking fight. The Louisiana man won his first four UFC fights, including a win over former long-reigning UFC Featherweight Champion, Max Holloway, before losing his first fight in the UFC.

Poirier lost to Jung Chan-Sung in May 2012, but bounced back with a win over Jonathan Brookins in his next fight. He then lost his second UFC bout to Cub Swanson next, before going on a three fight win streak. Then came the first fight of his career against ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

The Irishman put on a masterful display, knocking ‘The Diamond’ out in the very first round. However, in typical Dustin Poirier fashion, he bounced back with another four straight wins before losing to Michael Johnson. Poirier then went on an incredible run after that, including wins over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway again and of course Justin Gaethje.

Poirier’s next loss came against the great Khabib Nurmagomedov when challenging for the full UFC Lightweight Title for the very first time. Poirier was submitted in three rounds, before then bouncing back with another three wins on the spin – two of which came against bitter rival Conor McGregor.

Poirier won both fights against McGregor via knockout, despite the trilogy bout being due to McGregor sustaining a broken leg. Poirier then got a second shot at UFC gold in the fight after his trilogy with ‘The notorious’, as he faced champion Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Title.

Just like in his first shot at the UFC world title, Poirier was submitted in the third round, meaning he lost both of his opportunities for UFC gold. However, in typical ‘Diamond’ style, he didn’t let it get to him as he bounced back with another win in his following fight.

Last time out, Poirier didn’t need the judges’ as he emphatically stopped Michael Chandler in what was ‘Fight of the Night’ at UFC 281 last November. ‘The Diamond’ looked sensational against Chandler, in what was a tough and gruelling fight. Now, Poirier looks to add another big win to his resumé this weekend at UFC 291.

That takes us up to now in the career of Dustin Poirier. There is a genuine argument that Poirier is one of the best and most entertaining fighters to ever grace the lightweight division.

The list of names he has defeated is simply incredible. Max Holloway twice, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Michael Chandler, Anthony Pettis and of course Conor McGregor on two occasions are just some of the stellar names Poirier has defeated.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Poirier’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like