Dundee vs Ross County live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday 5 February, Dundee FC will encounter Ross County at Dens Park’s Kilmac Stadium.

Dundee vs Ross County Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Dundee vs Ross County, Betfred has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Betfred and watch the Dundee vs Ross County live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Betfred by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Betfred and watch Dundee vs Ross County live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Dundee vs Ross County Preview

Dundee FC had five shots on target in their last game, a 0-0 draw at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park versus Dundee United. This was a match from the Scottish Premiership.

When they last played, Ross County drew 1-1 with Aberdeen. Ross Callachan scored both goals for Ross County in their Scottish Premiership match at Global Energy Stadium.

When Ross County last played Dundee FC, they came out on top. Ross County triumphed 3-2 in this match at Global Energy Stadium.

When does Dundee vs Ross County kick-off?

The Dundee vs Ross County will kick off at 20:00 on 5th February 2022 at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

Join Betfred and watch Dundee vs Ross County.

Dundee vs Ross County Team News

Dundee Team News

Dundee has reported injuries of Jordan Marshall, Lee Ashcroft, and Cillian Sheridan.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Daley-Campbell, Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr; Anderson, Byrne; McMullan, Adam, McGinn; Mullen

Ross County Team News

Ross County will head into the game without David Cancola.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Laidlaw; Ramsay, Watson, Iacovitti, Vokins; Charles-Cook, Callachan, Tillson, Hungbo; White, Samuel

Join Betfred and follow Dundee vs Ross County.