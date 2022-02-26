Dundee vs Livingston live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Dundee will face Livingston in a Premiership match at Kilmac Stadium on Saturday.

Dundee vs Livingston live stream

Dundee vs Livingston Preview

Dundee hasn’t been cutting down any trees recently. They are seated at the table’s rock bottom. They have four points from their last five league games, giving them a total of 21 points on the table.

Meanwhile, Livingston has gone undefeated in their last three league games. They’ve recently improved their standing in the league by being undefeated. Their most recent league match came against St. Mirren at home. The game concluded with a 1-1 tie.

They are now ranked 9th on the standings with 31 points. In their last five games, they’ve managed to score eight points. They don’t have a particularly appealing offensive or defensive lineup.

When does Dundee vs Livingston kick-off?

The Dundee vs Livingston will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022.

Dundee vs Livingston Team News

Dundee Team News

Cillian Sheridan, Lee Ashcroft, and Jordan Marshall are injured for Dundee.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Lawlor; Rossi, McGhee, Sweeney; Daley-Campbell, Anderson, Byrne, Mulligan, Kerr; Mullen, McMullan

Livingston Team News

Livingston has reported injury of Daniel Barden.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Konovalov; Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Penrice; Holt, Omeonga, Pittman; Forrest, Anderson, Nouble