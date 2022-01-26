Dundee United vs Ross County live stream: Scottish Premiership preview, kick off time and team news

The match between Dundee United and Ross County will take place on Wednesday at Tannadice Park in Game Week 23 of the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United vs Ross County Live Stream

Dundee United vs Ross County Preview

Dundee United will be looking to build on their 1-2 Scottish Cup victory over Kilmarnock last time around.

Marc McNulty and Dylan Levitt scored the goals for Dundee United. Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie scored in the 20th minute. Dundee United eventually prevailed in extra time to win the match.

Following a defeat in their last Scottish Cup match against Livingston, Ross County and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time. Ross County has had success in front of goals in the run-up to this match, scoring eight goals in their previous six games.

When does Dundee United vs Ross County kick-off?

The Dundee United vs Ross County will kick off at 00:45 CET on 26th January 2022 at Tannadice Park.

Dundee United vs Ross County Team News

Dundee United Team News

Dundee United has reported the injury of Liam Smith so far.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Siegrist; Edwards, Mulgrew, McMann; Freeman, Harkes, Levitt, Niskanen; Clark; McNulty, Watt

Ross County Team News

Ross County will head into the game without Jordan Tillson and David Cancola.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Maynard-Brewer; Randall, Drysdale, Iacovitti, Vokins; Paton, Spittal; Hungbo, Callachan, Charles-Cook; White

