NFL

Giants’ Azeez Ojulari has been placed on the IR with a toe injury that will not require surgery

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Azeez Ojulari Giants pic
Azeez Ojulari Giants pic

The last week has been a roller coaster for the New York Giants who are 2-9 this season. Ahead of their Week 12 game, head coach Brian Daboll announced that Tommy DeVito would start vs. the Buccaneers. Daniel Jones was sent to the bench and was demoted to QB4. 

Jones played scout team safety for New York early last week but that would be the end of his time in New York. He went to the coaching staff and asked to be released. They honored his request and Jones is now a free agent after clearing waivers. Removing Jones as the starter did not sit well with key players on the team and it showed in Week 12. The Giants lost 37-7 to the Bucs and the game was never close. During that loss, OLB Azeez Ojulari suffered a toe injury and had to be placed on the IR. He will miss at least the next four games for the Giants.

Azeez Ojulari is headed to the IR for the Giants


In the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Giants selected Azeez Ojulari out of Georgia. The 24-year-old has had an injury history throughout his four-year career. Ojulari played in all 17 games for New York as a rookie in 2021. He hasn’t played a full season since then. His most productive year as a pro was his rookie campaign when he had eight sacks, 49 combined tackles, 13 QB hits, and one forced fumble. Since his rookie season, Ojulari has played in 29 of 45 possible games.

After suffering a toe injury in Week 12, Ojulari will miss at least the next four games for New York. They only have six games left this season. The former second-round pick has played in all 11 games this season and made five starts. He stepped up for the Giants when Kayvon Thibodeaux returned from the IR. Week 12 was Thibodeaux’s first Week back from the IR and now Ojulari is headed to the IR himself. The Giants are on the road for a Thanksgiving matchup vs, the Dallas Cowboys.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Azeez Ojulari Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants’ Azeez Ojulari has been placed on the IR with a toe injury that will not require surgery

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 27 2024
Aidan OConnell Raiders pic
NFL
Radiers’ Aidan O’Connell (thumb) is returning in Week 13 vs. the Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 27 2024

After a 29-19 loss to Denver in Week 12, the Raiders are 2-9 in 2024. The team has lost seven games in a row and the season has spiraled out…

J.K. Dobbins Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins will miss time with a knee injury he suffered in Week 12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 27 2024

To end Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, the Ravens were on the road to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Baltimore came into the game as two-and-a-half-point…

Jim and John Harbaugh pic
NFL
Jim and John Harbaugh will face off for the third time on MNF in Week 12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 25 2024
Brandon Graham Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles veteran Brandon Graham tore his left triceps and will miss the remainder of 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 25 2024
Gardner Minshew Raiders pic
NFL
Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of the season for Las Vegas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 25 2024
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
The New York Giants have waived QB Daniel Jones after six seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2024
Arrow to top