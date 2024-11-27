Giants’ Azeez Ojulari has been placed on the IR with a toe injury that will not require surgery

The last week has been a roller coaster for the New York Giants who are 2-9 this season. Ahead of their Week 12 game, head coach Brian Daboll announced that Tommy DeVito would start vs. the Buccaneers. Daniel Jones was sent to the bench and was demoted to QB4.

Jones played scout team safety for New York early last week but that would be the end of his time in New York. He went to the coaching staff and asked to be released. They honored his request and Jones is now a free agent after clearing waivers. Removing Jones as the starter did not sit well with key players on the team and it showed in Week 12. The Giants lost 37-7 to the Bucs and the game was never close. During that loss, OLB Azeez Ojulari suffered a toe injury and had to be placed on the IR. He will miss at least the next four games for the Giants.

Azeez Ojulari is headed to the IR for the Giants

The #Giants are placing pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari on Injured Reserve because of his toe injury, source said. No surgery is required and not major, but the injury will take a few weeks to heal. The team will exercise caution, as Ojulari remains in a boot while the ailment heals. pic.twitter.com/C8KabVXTsw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2024



In the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Giants selected Azeez Ojulari out of Georgia. The 24-year-old has had an injury history throughout his four-year career. Ojulari played in all 17 games for New York as a rookie in 2021. He hasn’t played a full season since then. His most productive year as a pro was his rookie campaign when he had eight sacks, 49 combined tackles, 13 QB hits, and one forced fumble. Since his rookie season, Ojulari has played in 29 of 45 possible games.

After suffering a toe injury in Week 12, Ojulari will miss at least the next four games for New York. They only have six games left this season. The former second-round pick has played in all 11 games this season and made five starts. He stepped up for the Giants when Kayvon Thibodeaux returned from the IR. Week 12 was Thibodeaux’s first Week back from the IR and now Ojulari is headed to the IR himself. The Giants are on the road for a Thanksgiving matchup vs, the Dallas Cowboys.