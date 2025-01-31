NFL

Draft analysts are raving about Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Zach Wolpin
On Saturday, February 1, the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama. Upperclassmen from around the country have been invited to participate in the event. It’s mostly seniors but some juniors have been selected. 

That includes junior TE out of Bowling Green, Harold Fannin Jr. The 20-year-old is one of the most intriguing prospects in his posistion. Draft analyst Field Yates raved about Fannin Jr. and how he’ll be tough for defenses to stop.

Is Harold Fannin Jr. the #1 TE prospect in the class of 2025?


At six-foot-four, 230 pounds, Harold Fannin Jr. is about as ready as they come for the NFL. Fannin Jr. played his entire collegiate career at Bowling Green. Over his first two seasons, Fannin Jr. had 63 catches for 841 yards and seven touchdowns. During his junior season in 2024, Fannin Jr. had a breakout year for the Falcons. He finished with a career-high 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. His catches and yards per game led the MAC in 2024.

With the incredible year Fannin Jr. had in 2024, he received All-American honors. Fannin Jr. was far and away the most productive pass catcher on his team. The next closest player on their roster had 49 catches for 569 yards. In six of his 13 games this past season, Fannin Jr. had at least 125 receiving yards and one touchdown. Fannin Jr. will turn 21 this summer and he’s one of the top TE prospects in the 2025 class. Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland are also highly coveted players. Where will Harold Fannin Jr. be drafted?

