Out of all the quarterbacks currently in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa has definitely experienced the most trauma with concussion injuries and again on Thursday he was taken off after a knock to the head.

Tua Tagovailoa Concussed

Many NFL fans have called for Tua Tagovailoa to retire from football this week, after the Dolphins quarterback suffered yet another concerning looking concussion in Thursday night football.

The hit to Tua’s head came deep into the second half in Miami and with the Dolphins trailing by a three score margin, their signal caller stepped up with an important run to get the Dolphins down to the 10-yard line.

As Tagovailoa slid head first for the first down, his helmet collided with Damar Hamlin’s shoulder which caused his body to jolt in the opposite direction.

The Thursday night play on which Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion: pic.twitter.com/q7P5L7LiaK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2024

There was immediate concern for the Miami quarterback who has a history with concussion injuries, as he attempted to get up but immediately appeared to slump to the ground.

Tua was unable to finish the game, but much to the relief of everyone in the stadium he was able to leave the field without anyones help to get assessed in the locker room.

The Dolphins struggled all night against Buffalo and the game was already over when Tua left the field, after the Miami quarterback threw three interceptions in a disappointing night.

Tua’s Concussion History

The knock to Tua’s head would be concerning enough on its own, but this certainly isn’t the first time the Dolphins quarterback has had to leave the field with a knock to his head.

His concussion against the Bills this week was Tua’s third during his time in the league, but thankfully it was slightly less damaging than the other occasions.

Tua Tagovailoa has now suffered 4 concussions since 9/25/24 I would assume he and his family have serious conversations about retirement.

He had strongly contemplated it after his last one in 2022. Sad to see. Prayers up for him. https://t.co/qSF4hRDKqF pic.twitter.com/BpwmJtSPTj — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 13, 2024

Tagovailoa’s first concussion came in 2022 in another Thursday night football matchup and there was already questions surrounding his health having hit his head hard on the floor one week earlier.

The 26-year-old passed his medical checks ahead of TNF against the Bengals but it was clearly a mistake playing him, as while on the floor, his hands seized up and he appeared to lose all control in his body during what was a scary injury.

But that wasn’t Tua’s only concussion injury in 2022, with the quarterback taking another hard knock in Week 16 against the Packers which ruled him out of playoff contention.

With three serious concussions in his last three years, questions must be asked about Tagovailoa’s career and the safety of the Miami star.