NFL

Dolphins Depth Chart: Miami has added several veteran pass rushers ahead of their playoff game vs. the Chiefs

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Houston Panthers pic
Justin Houston Panthers pic

The 2023 regular season is over and the wildcard round of the playoffs starts this weekend. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will be on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike McDaniel and his team have lost two straight games for the first time this season heading into the playoffs. It’s not ideal for Miami. 

Additionally, the team has also had arguably the worst injury luck of anyone this season. Several players have been lost to season-ending injuries. Miami is razor-thin at outside linebacker and they knew a few pieces needed to be added before the playoffs start. That is why the Dolphins have signed veteran LBs Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin to their roster. Malik Reed was also signed to their practice squad.

Miami has added veteran depth at LB heading into the postseason


Since Week 12, the Dolphins have lost three of their best pass rushers to season-ending injuries. Nick Chubb, Jalen Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel are all unavailable for the postseason. That is why the team has signed Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin to their active roster. Houston is in his 13th professional season and he started the year with Carolina. He played and started in seven games for the Panthers, recording just (0.5) a sack. However, Houston has had over (7.5) sacks in five of his last seven seasons played.

Miami would love to get that kind of production from Houston this weekend. The one-time All-Pro has 112 career sacks. Additionally, the Dolphins also signed veteran LB Bruce Irvin for the playoffs. He played in two games for Detroit this season and has one sack. Irvin is 36 years old, but Miami needs any kind of depth they can get at edge rusher. In 12 seasons, Irvin has (56.5) career sacks. Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin will be joining the pass rush duo of Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah.


The Dolphins will also be without two key defensive players in their wildcard matchup vs. the Chiefs. Starting CB Xavien Howard suffered a foot injury in Week 17 and will not be able to play. Middle linebacker Jerome Baker had to have wrist surgery on Monday. Miami has had some unfortunate injury luck this season, but they are still in the playoffs. They will be on the road this Sunday to face the Chiefs in below-freezing temperatures.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Houston Panthers pic
NFL

LATEST Dolphins Depth Chart: Miami has added several veteran pass rushers ahead of their playoff game vs. the Chiefs

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 10 2024
Mike Vrabel Titans pic
NFL
What’s next for Mike Vrabel after being fired by the Tennessee Titans?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2024

The 2023 regular season is over and teams eliminated from playoffs have begun to make moves to their coaching staff. Several head coaches have already been fired since Sunday. Adam…

Geno Smith Seahawks pic
NFL
Would the Seahawks trade up in the 2024 Draft to replace Geno Smith?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2024

Despite finishing the season with a winning record at 9-8, the Seahawks still missed the playoffs in 2023. The top seven teams in the NFC make the postseason. Seattle finished…

USATSI 21710928 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Playoffs Wild Card Super Computer Picks – AI Compiles Info To Produce Score Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 09 2024
Mike Caldwell Jaguars pic
NFL
Jacksonville has fired DC Mike Caldwell after the team collapsed and missed the postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2024
Purdy
NFL
2024 Super Bowl Odds: San Francisco 49ers Continue As Vegas Favorites For First Title In 30 Years
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 09 2024
rsz 69a763887dc92e0214e42ff1c300179c
NFL
Miami Dolphins Hit With Even More Injuries Ahead Of Playoff Game vs Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
Arrow to top