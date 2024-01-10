The 2023 regular season is over and the wildcard round of the playoffs starts this weekend. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will be on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike McDaniel and his team have lost two straight games for the first time this season heading into the playoffs. It’s not ideal for Miami.

Additionally, the team has also had arguably the worst injury luck of anyone this season. Several players have been lost to season-ending injuries. Miami is razor-thin at outside linebacker and they knew a few pieces needed to be added before the playoffs start. That is why the Dolphins have signed veteran LBs Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin to their roster. Malik Reed was also signed to their practice squad.

Miami has added veteran depth at LB heading into the postseason

The #Dolphins are signing two more veteran pass rushers: Bruce Irvin to the active roster and Malik Reed to the practice squad, per sources. So after a crazy run of injuries, Miami adds Justin Houston, Irvin and Reed days before a wild-card playoff game at Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/ffgRcSALaW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2024



Since Week 12, the Dolphins have lost three of their best pass rushers to season-ending injuries. Nick Chubb, Jalen Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel are all unavailable for the postseason. That is why the team has signed Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin to their active roster. Houston is in his 13th professional season and he started the year with Carolina. He played and started in seven games for the Panthers, recording just (0.5) a sack. However, Houston has had over (7.5) sacks in five of his last seven seasons played.

Miami would love to get that kind of production from Houston this weekend. The one-time All-Pro has 112 career sacks. Additionally, the Dolphins also signed veteran LB Bruce Irvin for the playoffs. He played in two games for Detroit this season and has one sack. Irvin is 36 years old, but Miami needs any kind of depth they can get at edge rusher. In 12 seasons, Irvin has (56.5) career sacks. Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin will be joining the pass rush duo of Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah.



The Dolphins will also be without two key defensive players in their wildcard matchup vs. the Chiefs. Starting CB Xavien Howard suffered a foot injury in Week 17 and will not be able to play. Middle linebacker Jerome Baker had to have wrist surgery on Monday. Miami has had some unfortunate injury luck this season, but they are still in the playoffs. They will be on the road this Sunday to face the Chiefs in below-freezing temperatures.