Heading into the 2024 season, there are several QBs with something to prove. Carolina’s Bryce Young is looking to improve off a rough rookie campaign. Kirk Cousins needs to live up to the long-term extension he signed with the Falcons. Additionally, Browns QB Deshaun Watson needs to stay healthy and produce at a high level.

However, one QB stands out from the rest. It’s New York Giants starting QB Daniel Jones. He’s heading into his sixth professional season in 2024. In 59 starts for the Giants, Jones is 22-36-1. The 27-year-old had a serious injury last season and was only available for six games. If Jones doesn’t perform at a high level in 2024, it could be his final season with the Giants.

Daniel Jones needs to wow the Giants in 2024 if he wants to keep his job as the starter

8 months since tearing his ACL… 7 months since his surgery… and 2 months to go before Week 1… Daniel Jones is moving pretty well 👀pic.twitter.com/Q5JgTLZz5M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 12, 2024



With the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants selected QB Daniel Jones out of Duke. That was when Dave Gettleman was still the general manager of the team. He’s since been replaced by Joe Schoen. The media questioned New York’s decision to draft Jones and that was evident in his first three seasons. From 2019-2021, Jones went 18-25 as a starter. After getting his fifth-year option declined ahead of the 2022 season, Jones bet on himself and had the best season of his career so far.

That was the first year under head coach Brian Daboll when the Giants went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs. Daniel Jones went 9-6-1 in his 16 starts and sat Week 17 because the Giants already clinched a playoff berth. He threw for a career-high 3,205 passing yards, along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones added another 708 rushing yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. With that performance in 2022, the Giants had no choice but to pay Jones. They gave him a four-year, $160 million deal with $92 million guaranteed.

Why should the #Giants faithful believe in Daniel Jones as the definitive QB of the future?? “(DJ’s) just got poise. He’s faced a lot of adversity since he’s been here, scrutiny from fans, injuries… and to see his mentality and demeanor.” @BobbyOkereke @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/LVBzYQx1eQ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 10, 2024



This is a make-it-or-break-it season for Daniel Jones. General manager Joe Schoen set up Jones’ deal with the Giants being able to move on from Jones early before his deal was up. If Jones performs poorly in 2024, the Giants could look to move on from the former #6 overall pick. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll inherited Daniel Jones from the last regime. They’ve tried to make it work and they’ve been unsuccessful once already. New York cannot afford to have another season winning five to six games. It’s up to Daniel Jones to take the Giants offense to another level now that they’ve added some talent at WR with rookie Malik Nabers.