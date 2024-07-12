NFL

Does Giants’ Daniel Jones have the most to prove out of any starting QB in 2024?

Zach Wolpin
Heading into the 2024 season, there are several QBs with something to prove. Carolina’s Bryce Young is looking to improve off a rough rookie campaign. Kirk Cousins needs to live up to the long-term extension he signed with the Falcons. Additionally, Browns QB Deshaun Watson needs to stay healthy and produce at a high level. 

However, one QB stands out from the rest. It’s New York Giants starting QB Daniel Jones. He’s heading into his sixth professional season in 2024. In 59 starts for the Giants, Jones is 22-36-1. The 27-year-old had a serious injury last season and was only available for six games. If Jones doesn’t perform at a high level in 2024, it could be his final season with the Giants.

Daniel Jones needs to wow the Giants in 2024 if he wants to keep his job as the starter


With the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants selected QB Daniel Jones out of Duke. That was when Dave Gettleman was still the general manager of the team. He’s since been replaced by Joe Schoen. The media questioned New York’s decision to draft Jones and that was evident in his first three seasons. From 2019-2021, Jones went 18-25 as a starter. After getting his fifth-year option declined ahead of the 2022 season, Jones bet on himself and had the best season of his career so far.

That was the first year under head coach Brian Daboll when the Giants went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs. Daniel Jones went 9-6-1 in his 16 starts and sat Week 17 because the Giants already clinched a playoff berth. He threw for a career-high 3,205 passing yards, along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones added another 708 rushing yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. With that performance in 2022, the Giants had no choice but to pay Jones. They gave him a four-year, $160 million deal with $92 million guaranteed.


This is a make-it-or-break-it season for Daniel Jones. General manager Joe Schoen set up Jones’ deal with the Giants being able to move on from Jones early before his deal was up. If Jones performs poorly in 2024, the Giants could look to move on from the former #6 overall pick. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll inherited Daniel Jones from the last regime. They’ve tried to make it work and they’ve been unsuccessful once already. New York cannot afford to have another season winning five to six games. It’s up to Daniel Jones to take the Giants offense to another level now that they’ve added some talent at WR with rookie Malik Nabers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
