Does Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy have any chance of not being fired at the end of the season?

Seven games into the 2024 season and the Dallas Cowboys have a 3-4 record. The team lost 47-9 to the Lions in Week 6 and had a bye in Week 7. Dallas followed that up with a 30-24 loss to the 49ers on the road in Week 8. When losses start to pile up, the head coach starts getting criticized.

That’s exactly what’s happening to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after a loss in Week 8 to San Francisco. NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that there’s a chance McCarthy will be fired after this season. She noted the only way he could keep his job is by winning the Super Bowl. With three wins through their first seven games, the odds are stacked against Dallas. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs in 18 of their last 19 seasons when they start with three or fewer wins in their first seven games. If Dallas misses the playoffs, McCarthy will surely be fired.

Is Mike McCarthy’s time with the Cowboys already up?

“Mike McCarthy will make it through the season. I think it’s just because that’s Jerry’s way. Jerry said it to my face two weeks ago.” @DMRussini on the future of Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys. WATCH: https://t.co/JclBS8PeA9 pic.twitter.com/HIbx404i99 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 29, 2024



Mike McCarthy has been a head coach in the NFL for 18 seasons and has coached for 24 years. He was hired by the Green Bay Packers in 2006 and spent 13 years with the team. The Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 with McCarthy as their head coach. After the 2018 season, the Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy. He did not coach in 2019 and then led the Cowboys head coaching job in 2020. The 60-year-old has spent his last five seasons with the Cowboys.

During the regular season, the Cowboys are 45-29 in 74 games with McCarthy as head coach. In each of his last three seasons, he’d helped the Cowboys win 12 games and make the postseason. The farthest the Cowboys made was the Divisional round. With a 3-4 start to the 2024 season, there’s a real possibility that Dallas does not make the playoffs. If that happens, Mike McCarthy will be fired by owner Jerry Jones. Dianna Russini noted that it likely will not happen during the season. That is not something that head coach Jerry Jones does. We’ll have to wait and see if the Cowboys can turn their season around and save their head coach’s job.