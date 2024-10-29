NFL

Does Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy have any chance of not being fired at the end of the season?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike McCarthy Cowboys pic
Mike McCarthy Cowboys pic

Seven games into the 2024 season and the Dallas Cowboys have a 3-4 record. The team lost 47-9 to the Lions in Week 6 and had a bye in Week 7. Dallas followed that up with a 30-24 loss to the 49ers on the road in Week 8. When losses start to pile up, the head coach starts getting criticized. 

That’s exactly what’s happening to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy after a loss in Week 8 to San Francisco. NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that there’s a chance McCarthy will be fired after this season. She noted the only way he could keep his job is by winning the Super Bowl. With three wins through their first seven games, the odds are stacked against Dallas. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs in 18 of their last 19 seasons when they start with three or fewer wins in their first seven games. If Dallas misses the playoffs, McCarthy will surely be fired.

Is Mike McCarthy’s time with the Cowboys already up?


Mike McCarthy has been a head coach in the NFL for 18 seasons and has coached for 24 years. He was hired by the Green Bay Packers in 2006 and spent 13 years with the team. The Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010 with McCarthy as their head coach. After the 2018 season, the Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy. He did not coach in 2019 and then led the Cowboys head coaching job in 2020. The 60-year-old has spent his last five seasons with the Cowboys.

During the regular season, the Cowboys are 45-29 in 74 games with McCarthy as head coach. In each of his last three seasons, he’d helped the Cowboys win 12 games and make the postseason. The farthest the Cowboys made was the Divisional round. With a 3-4 start to the 2024 season, there’s a real possibility that Dallas does not make the playoffs. If that happens, Mike McCarthy will be fired by owner Jerry Jones. Dianna Russini noted that it likely will not happen during the season. That is not something that head coach Jerry Jones does. We’ll have to wait and see if the Cowboys can turn their season around and save their head coach’s job.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Ben Johnson Lions pick
NFL

LATEST Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly wanted to coach for the Bears in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 29 2024
Mike McCarthy Cowboys pic
NFL
Does Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy have any chance of not being fired at the end of the season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 29 2024

Seven games into the 2024 season and the Dallas Cowboys have a 3-4 record. The team lost 47-9 to the Lions in Week 6 and had a bye in Week…

Josh Uche Patriots pic
NFL
The Patriots are trading Josh Uche to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024

On Sunday in Week 8, the Patriots were at home to face the Jets. Rookie QB Drake Maye started the game but left due to a concussion. Despite Maye not…

Stefon Diggs Texans pic 1
NFL
Texans’ Stefon Diggs is feared to have torn his ACL in a Week 8 win vs. the Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024
Christian Kirk injury Jaguars pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Christian Kirk broke his collarbone vs. Green Bay and is out the rest of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024
Lions Special team
NFL
Lions Special Team Shines In Titans Thrashing As Detroit Becomes Second Side To Put Up 50 Points This Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024
Jayden Daniels
NFL
Jayden Daniels Pulls Win Out Of Nowhere With Last Gasp Hail Mary Against Caleb Williams And The Bears
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024
Arrow to top