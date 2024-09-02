New Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is looking forward to the opening Thursday night football of the season, with the Ravens taking on the Chiefs in week 1.

Derrick Henry Ready For Ravens Matchup

After over a year of speculation, Derrick Henry finally left the Tennessee Titans this summer with the running back joining the Ravens on a two year, $16million deal.

Baltimore kick off their season with a tough matchup against the Chiefs in week 1, which is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game.

When asked about if he was ready for the season opener, new Ravens signing Henry replied “hell yeah”, before describing his disappointment over not be involved in the AFC Championship match last year.

“I wish I could suit up that day watching the game. But now it’s my turn, so got to take advantage of it. It’s going to be a hell of a game. The Chiefs are always tough, they’re solid on all three teams. Got to be locked in this week to be able to execute on Thursday.”

Derrick Henry was asked if he's ever wondered that if he had been with the Ravens at the time of the AFC Championship game, things might have been different against the Chiefs: "Hell, yeah. I wish I could've suited up that day, watching that game. But now it's my turn, so I… pic.twitter.com/zhXBoszK6M — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) September 1, 2024

The Ravens lost to the eventual Super Bowl winners at the AFC Championship match last year, with Henry still playing for the Titans, despite being offered a move to Baltimore at the beginning of last season.

Henry continued: “It’s who they lost to to get to the big one, so I’m sure that’s in the back of their minds.

“We’re going to come out and play Ravens style of football, execute so we can get a W, but yeah, I’m sure that’s in the back of their minds. I’m sure everybody’s locked in and going to be ready to go.”

Last season Henry racked up 1,167 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns – marking his eighth season in the NFL and his fifth year of over 1,000 scrimmage yards.

Now Henry has left Tennessee in favour of Baltimore, the 30-year-old will have much higher aspirations and he will be hoping to kick off his Ravens career with an upset on Thursday against the Chiefs.