Dele Alli In Talks With Besiktas Over Loan As Career Hits New Low

Dele Alli is closing in on a move away from Everton less than seven months after signing for them, with Turkish giants Besiktas making a move for the attacking midfielder.

If the move does happen, it could be quite a fitting one – with the Black Eagles already recruiting players from the Premier League this summer. Dele would go on to join former EPL players in Romain Saïss, Arthur Masuaku, Wout Weghorst and former Toffees striker Cenk Tosun. All of the above mentioned have recently signed for the Turkish side.

A big summer was needed from Besiktas after finishing 6th in the Süper Lig just a season after winning their first title in four years.

The 26-year-old was compared to the likes of Diego Maradona in his early Spurs days, but now it’s a comparison that couldn’t feel further away.

It is understood that Everton are prepared to let him go, likely on a loan deal initially with a permanent move due to surface next summer.

He signed a two-and-a-half year contract back on January 31, the same day that Frank Lampard was appointed the manager of the club – which left Evertonians ever so excited about the remainder of the season.

However, the arrival of Alli was fairly underwhelming. The former MK Dons man only featured 13 times for the Toffee’s, with just one of those matches being a start, in the 5-1 defeat away at Arsenal after they secured their Premier League status late last season.

Mauricio Pochettino was the manager that brought a young Alli to the top tier of English football, he signed for Spurs for an initial £5m, with numerous individual honours from his EFL days to his name, which shown why he had the potential he did.

Alli thrived anywhere in the centre of midfield, and later this pushed him even further up the pitch eventually playing just off of Harry Kane, enjoying the freedom in the attacking third reaching 10 goals in his first Premier League season, all at the tender age of 19.

Two years running, Alli was named the PFA Young player of the year, in 2016 and 2017 – which led people to believe he really would be the next big thing.

This opened up the pathway to his inevitable England career, where he scored a wonder goal against his Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris in his full debut against France. Then came the World Cup in Russia back in 2018, where Alli played a pivotal part in the Three Lions’ run to the semi-finals.

Saying this, after the dream summer that Alli had – it steadily went downhill from here, and in the remaining four seasons of his Tottenham career, we seen nothing like we did in his first few. Appearances an numbers slowly went down, and in the final two years he only found the back of the net five times, and only once in the league.

In January 2022 he signs for Everton with them paying a hefty amount, but just seven months later, it looks like he could be playing in Turkey – at just 26.

