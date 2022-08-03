We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Nottingham Forest new loanee, Dean Henderson, has discussed the frustration he felt last season after failed promises and lack of action at Manchester United.

After a successful loan spell at Sheffield United, Henderson looked likely to be a realistic challenger for David De Gea’s number one spot at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately for the ‘keeper, he never seemed to get a fair shot at taking over the reins between the sticks.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Henderson spoke about how he was promised the number one shirt after impressing in the 2020/21 season.

“Nobody followed through with anything they told me. I turned many loans down.” “Wasting 12 months is criminal at my age.” Dean Henderson hits out at #MUFC in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT. 🚨 Everyone is talking about this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3CTYoiNwKP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 2, 2022

After issues during last summer with Covid, Henderson fell down the pecking order and failed to make an appearance in the league all last season. This led to the ‘keeper going from a challenger for Jordan Pickford’s England number one spot, to not being selected for the squad.

Broken Promises

In his interview, Henderson talked frankly about his treatment at Man United and how he felt let down by the club. He said:

“The conversation I had, coming out of the Euro squad, was that you’re coming back here to be the number one goalkeeper. I got Covid – unfortunately, no one followed through with anything they told me.

“I turned so many good loans down last summer, and they wouldn’t let me go. It was frustrating. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming.”

Simon Jordan from TalkSPORT is never shy of hiding his views about big football topics, and he had his say about the interview that Henderson did and didn’t hold back with his words.

Fan reaction to Henderson’s Interview

Manchester United fans were quick to react to the interview, and it’s fair to say the ‘keeper may struggle to rebuild his Man United career.

Here’s what the Man Utd fans had to say:

If #deanhenderson can have the balls to slate #ManUtd like that…#gtfo I don't want that attitude in the club — Tan (@TShirtTan7) August 3, 2022

Piss myself when Dean Henderson gets benched. — James (@Jmes_80) August 3, 2022