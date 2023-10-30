NFL

Davante Adams Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Davante Adams
Davante Adams

See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams as he goes up against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Davante Adams Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

  • Adams to score first touchdown +800
  • Adams over 75.5 receiving yards -110
  • Adams over 5.5 receptions -145
Bet On Commanders vs Bears Player Props With $750 In Bonuses Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

 Bet Now

Adams vs Lions Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +800 with Bovada

Davante Adams has scored just three touchdowns this season in his seven games for the Raiders, which is why his price for scoring the first touchdown on Monday night is such an attractive price.

We would have no concerns backing Adams to score the first touchdown tonight, against Detroit who are coming off the back of a disappointing loss to Baltimore in week 7.

Adams hasn’t scored since week three of the NFL season when he recorded two scores against the Steelers with 172 receiving yards and if he puts up anywhere near those numbers this week, it would be no surprise to see him score first.

Bet on Adams first touchdown scorer (+800)

Adams vs Lions Player Prop Pick 2: Adams over 75.5 receiving yards -110 with Bovada

Adams has averaged just under this weeks prop bet though his first seven games of the season, with 75.4 receiving yards per game to begin the season.

Despite only putting up 131 yards in his last three games, we are backing Adams to get back on track this Monday against a Detroit team that has allowed just under 700 passing yards in the past two weeks.

Adams has put up over 75 receiving yards in just two games this season, but in both of those games the wide receiver was a seriously impressive force and we think he can replicate that form again this Monday.

Bet on Adams over 75.5 receiving yards (-110)

Adams vs Lions Player Prop Pick 3: Adams over 5.5 receptions -145 with Bovada

Our final player pick for Davante Adams this week is for the talented Raiders wide receiver to complete over five catches against Detroit.

Adams completed seven catches last weekend against Chicago, which was man improvement on the last two weeks when he caught the ball just six times against New England and Green Bay.

With Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the Las Vegas side this week, we have no doubt that Adams will be targeted enough to complete over five completions.

Bet on Adams over 5.5 receptions (-145)

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Davante Adams
NFL

LATEST Davante Adams Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  8min
Will Levis Titans pic 1
NFL
Titans’ Will Levis is the third rookie in league history to throw for four passing touchdowns in his NFL debut
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  32min

Not everyone’s path to a starting role in the NFL is the same. That was true for the Titans’ rookie QB Will Levis. He was drafted 33rd overall by Tennessee…

Jared Goff
NFL
Jared Goff Player Prop Picks vs Las Vegas Raiders
Author image Olly Taliku  •  53min

See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as he goes up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Jared Goff Player Prop…

sam laporta
NFL
Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks NFL
NFL
LA Raiders vs Detroit Lions Free Bets With Bovada: $750 MNF NFL Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
rsz maxresdefault
NFL
Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa Has Never Lost To Bill Belichick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 29 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn 1
NFL
Titans News: Will Levis To Start At QB, Will Rotate With Malik Willis
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 28 2023
Arrow to top