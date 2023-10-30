See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams as he goes up against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Davante Adams Player Prop Picks vs Detroit Lions

Adams to score first touchdown +800

Adams over 75.5 receiving yards -110

Adams over 5.5 receptions -145

Adams vs Lions Player Prop Pick 1: First touchdown scorer +800 with Bovada

Davante Adams has scored just three touchdowns this season in his seven games for the Raiders, which is why his price for scoring the first touchdown on Monday night is such an attractive price.

We would have no concerns backing Adams to score the first touchdown tonight, against Detroit who are coming off the back of a disappointing loss to Baltimore in week 7.

Adams hasn’t scored since week three of the NFL season when he recorded two scores against the Steelers with 172 receiving yards and if he puts up anywhere near those numbers this week, it would be no surprise to see him score first.

Adams vs Lions Player Prop Pick 2: Adams over 75.5 receiving yards -110 with Bovada

Adams has averaged just under this weeks prop bet though his first seven games of the season, with 75.4 receiving yards per game to begin the season.

Despite only putting up 131 yards in his last three games, we are backing Adams to get back on track this Monday against a Detroit team that has allowed just under 700 passing yards in the past two weeks.

Adams has put up over 75 receiving yards in just two games this season, but in both of those games the wide receiver was a seriously impressive force and we think he can replicate that form again this Monday.

Adams vs Lions Player Prop Pick 3: Adams over 5.5 receptions -145 with Bovada

Our final player pick for Davante Adams this week is for the talented Raiders wide receiver to complete over five catches against Detroit.

Adams completed seven catches last weekend against Chicago, which was man improvement on the last two weeks when he caught the ball just six times against New England and Green Bay.

With Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the Las Vegas side this week, we have no doubt that Adams will be targeted enough to complete over five completions.