NFL

Dan Campbell Provides Positive Update On Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs’ Injury

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has assured fans that last year’s rookie sensation Jahmyr Gibbs’ hamstring injury is not as bad as first seemed.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Not As Bad As it Seems

22-year-old Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the best rookie sensations in the NFL last season, as he helped Detroit to their best regular season finish in the league since 1991.

Gibbs racked up 945 rushing yards in his first campaign for the Lions and with ten touchdowns he was able to make himself almost irreplaceable in Dan Campbell’s roster.

It wasn’t just his running that was impressive in 2023 though, with Gibbs also recording 316 receiving yards from 71 targets, taking his total scrimmage yards to over 1300 in his first season.

After Gibbs’ sensational rookie campaign last year, Lions fans will have been more excited than ever to see the running back partner up with David Montgomery but he suffered a setback in pre season this week when it was reported Gibbs picked up a knock.

Campbell was brief when discussing Gibbs’ injury, but in his short answer he reassured Lions fans that the running back could be back to action in no time at all.

“I think we’re gonna be fine here,” Campbell said. “So, I think we’ll be good.”

It is always hard to judge a hamstring injury like the one Gibbs picked up this week in preseason, but Campbell’s response to the knock shed a positive light on the situation.

Detroit still have two more preseason games to handle before the 2024 NFL campaign gets underway, with Gibbs unlikely to feature in either match against the Chiefs or Lions.

Following their final two warmup matches, the Lions will take on the Rams in the first Monday Night football game of the season on September 9th at Ford Field.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic
NFL

LATEST Dan Campbell Provides Positive Update On Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs’ Injury

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 14 2024
JaMarr Chase no pads Bengals pic
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase was not at the Bengals’ practice on Tuesday according to head coach Zac Taylor
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2024

With the 5th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected WR Ja’Marr Chase out of LSU. It was the perfect pick for the Bengals who already have…

J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy needs knee surgery and will be out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with veteran QB Kirk Cousins. With the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Vikings selected QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan….

Martavis Bryant Raiders pic
NFL
Veteran WR Martavis Bryant is signing with the Washington Commanders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
The New York Jets and OLB Haason Reddick are in the middle of a standoff
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024
Marquise Brown Cheifs pic
NFL
Kansas City’s Marquise Brown could miss the start of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson was cleared for full contact but won’t play in the second preseason game vs. Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024
Arrow to top