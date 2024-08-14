Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has assured fans that last year’s rookie sensation Jahmyr Gibbs’ hamstring injury is not as bad as first seemed.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Not As Bad As it Seems

22-year-old Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the best rookie sensations in the NFL last season, as he helped Detroit to their best regular season finish in the league since 1991.

Gibbs racked up 945 rushing yards in his first campaign for the Lions and with ten touchdowns he was able to make himself almost irreplaceable in Dan Campbell’s roster.

It wasn’t just his running that was impressive in 2023 though, with Gibbs also recording 316 receiving yards from 71 targets, taking his total scrimmage yards to over 1300 in his first season.

After Gibbs’ sensational rookie campaign last year, Lions fans will have been more excited than ever to see the running back partner up with David Montgomery but he suffered a setback in pre season this week when it was reported Gibbs picked up a knock.

#Lions say RB Jahmyr Gibbs left practice today with a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/Bz9CX0aSVy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2024

Campbell was brief when discussing Gibbs’ injury, but in his short answer he reassured Lions fans that the running back could be back to action in no time at all.

“I think we’re gonna be fine here,” Campbell said. “So, I think we’ll be good.”

It is always hard to judge a hamstring injury like the one Gibbs picked up this week in preseason, but Campbell’s response to the knock shed a positive light on the situation.

Detroit still have two more preseason games to handle before the 2024 NFL campaign gets underway, with Gibbs unlikely to feature in either match against the Chiefs or Lions.

Following their final two warmup matches, the Lions will take on the Rams in the first Monday Night football game of the season on September 9th at Ford Field.