Scoring has been a main focal point in the NBA this season. Whether it be the amount of improbable comebacks, 60+ point games, or players reaching certain career milestones, the amount of points scored has often been in the news.

Just in the last couple of weeks, we have seen two 23+ point comebacks, saw LeBron James pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list, and Damian Lillard dropped 71 points in a game against the Rockets.

Damian Lillard Favored To Be The Next NBA Player To Score 60 Points

Lillard’s performance ties him for the 8th highest point total in a single game in league history, but it is already the second time this season that a player has had that point total. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers also had a 71-point performance earlier this season.

Scoring is way up around the league, with the league average sitting at 114.3 points per game. That is almost four full points higher than last year’s number of 110.6, and up a whopping 16 points from ten years ago. It can be largely attributed to the increase in field goal percentage, which has also seen a sharp increase in 2022-23.

The sports books have started to take notice. Odds have been released for which player is most likely to have the next 60 point game, and many of the familiar faces grace the list.

Lillard is easily the favorite in the category, with a +350 designation. He is third in the league in scoring average per game, and has some of the top scoring performances of the season so far. He has the 71 point game and a 60-point performance, and scored 50 on January 12th. Lillard has eclipsed the 40-point mark 12 times in 2022-23.

The next player most likely to score 60 points is the leader in points per game in Luka Dončić. He is a ways behind Lillard as far as the odds are concerned, coming in at +700. But he has a 60-point game himself this season, and has gone for 50+ in four different contests.

The rest of the top five all have the same +800 designation. Jason Tatum has only one 50-point game this year, and he shares the odds with two players who have been dealing with injuries lately. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have missed significant time this year, but they have the ability for huge scoring performances on any given night.

