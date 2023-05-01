The Dallas Mavericks took a swing and a miss last season when they traded for Kyrie Irving. The franchise has been desperate to pair Luka Dončić with another superstar player, and they took advantage of the collapse of the Brooklyn Nets by acquiring Irving.

Things didn’t go so well for Mark Cuban and company. Not only did Dallas not make the late-season playoff push that the trade was supposed to help with, but they went 7-18 over their last 25 games and dropped out of the playoff picture entirely. It was yet another failed attempt at tweaking the roster around Doncic, and it will lead to a multitude of questions over the summer.

Dallas Mavericks Could Target Ayton, Middleton This Summer

Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton have been floated as possible targets for the Mavericks, per @tim_cato (Via @TheAthleticNBA ) pic.twitter.com/FXYvxKB0Ue — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2023

Irving is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, with the ability to talk to any team, as his 4-year contract is expiring. There are rumors that the team would like to have him back and will do what they can over the summer to come to an agreement, which would be a nice change for Irving. The embattled point guard has left destruction in his wake at essentially every stop of his career, and the Mavericks would like to make him a long-term fixture rather than a two-month rental.

But Irving won’t be the only thing on the menu for the Dallas Mavericks this off-season. There are reports that they will be looking to add yet another star player, perhaps to start their own version of a Big 3.

Tim Cato of the Athletic put together a piece that was released on Monday that highlighted some of the Mavericks’ troubles as well as their potential off-season plans.

Christian Wood is not expected to return to the Mavericks, per @tim_cato (Via https://t.co/84U48KNGtT) pic.twitter.com/nZMiL2SaGn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2023

Cato alludes to the fact that there may be some significant star player movement this coming off-season, and that the Mavericks could become a beneficiary of that. A couple of the names that have been floated as possibilities according to Cato are Suns center Deandre Ayton, and Bucks forward Kris Middleton.

Both would bring different dynamics and skill sets to the team, but Ayton may end up being more of a necessity than a luxury. The Mavericks are expected to part ways with center Christian Wood, and Javale McGee is the only center that is under contract and on the roster.

