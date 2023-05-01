NBA

Dallas Mavericks Could Target Ayton, Middleton This Summer

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 622544740d1d9image
rsz 622544740d1d9image

The Dallas Mavericks took a swing and a miss last season when they traded for Kyrie Irving. The franchise has been desperate to pair Luka Dončić with another superstar player, and they took advantage of the collapse of the Brooklyn Nets by acquiring Irving.

Things didn’t go so well for Mark Cuban and company. Not only did Dallas not make the late-season playoff push that the trade was supposed to help with, but they went 7-18 over their last 25 games and dropped out of the playoff picture entirely. It was yet another failed attempt at tweaking the roster around Doncic, and it will lead to a multitude of questions over the summer.

Dallas Mavericks Could Target Ayton, Middleton This Summer

Irving is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, with the ability to talk to any team, as his 4-year contract is expiring. There are rumors that the team would like to have him back and will do what they can over the summer to come to an agreement, which would be a nice change for Irving. The embattled point guard has left destruction in his wake at essentially every stop of his career, and the Mavericks would like to make him a long-term fixture rather than a two-month rental.

But Irving won’t be the only thing on the menu for the Dallas Mavericks this off-season. There are reports that they will be looking to add yet another star player, perhaps to start their own version of a Big 3.

Tim Cato of the Athletic put together a piece that was released on Monday that highlighted some of the Mavericks’ troubles as well as their potential off-season plans.

Cato alludes to the fact that there may be some significant star player movement this coming off-season, and that the Mavericks could become a beneficiary of that. A couple of the names that have been floated as possibilities according to Cato are Suns center Deandre Ayton, and Bucks forward Kris Middleton.

Both would bring different dynamics and skill sets to the team, but Ayton may end up being more of a necessity than a luxury. The Mavericks are expected to part ways with center Christian Wood, and Javale McGee is the only center that is under contract and on the roster.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 622544740d1d9image
NBA

LATEST Dallas Mavericks Could Target Ayton, Middleton This Summer

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz 1i
NBA
Playing Against Lakers A “Dream Come True” For Klay Thompson
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

Two of the most talked about teams headed into the 2023 NBA Playoffs were the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, and as fate would have it, they’ll…

rsz fu pcq xsagshqa
NBA
Steph Curry And The Warriors Dominate Kings In Game 7
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs held plenty of excitement, intriguing matchups, and overwhelming upsets. But all eyes were on the series between the Sacramento Kings and the…

rsz lebron james 042523
NBA
LeBron James Claps Back At Grizzlies In Social Media Posts
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 29 2023
rsz ai1kv3ogp4zihucyf2on
NBA
WATCH: Lakers Fans Heckle Morant, Brooks After Elimination
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 29 2023
rsz gettyimages 1482736337 1
NBA
Ja Morant: “My Off-Court Issues Affected Us As An Organization”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 29 2023
rsz ddfdf
NBA
Report: Austin Reaves Wants To Be A Laker For Life
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023
Arrow to top