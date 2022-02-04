Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream: FA Cup Preview, kick off time and team news

Crystal Palace will host Hartlepool this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Preview

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back with a victory in the FA Cup after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

The Reds struck two goals in the first half through Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Although the Eagles managed to pull a goal back after the interval, Fabinho’s late strike meant an easy victory for the Merseyside club.

Crystal Palace have claimed some big victories this season against Manchester City, Wolves and Everton. However, they have registered only a single win in their previous six Premier League matches and are currently 13th in the table.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool are enduring a difficult time in League Two as they are winless in their previous seven league matches. However, the Pools have outclassed Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Blackpool to make it thus far in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace are likely to win this match easily.

When does Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool kick-off?

The FA Cup clash between Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool kicks off at 15:00 BST, on the 5th of February, at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Team News

Crystal Palace Team News

Wilfried Zaha has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and so he could be involved this weekend. However, Cheikhou Kouyate is still in Cameroon.

The Eagles will be able to call upon the services of James McArthur and James Tomkins due to injury.

Crystal Palace possible starting XI:

Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Hartlepool Team News

Hartlepool don’t have a lot of injury woes after their goalless draw against Exeter last time out.

Hartlepool possible starting XI:

Killip; Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Liddle, Ferguson; Crawford, White, Morris; Bogle, Molyneux

