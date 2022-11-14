Cristiano Ronaldo slams Erik ten Hag in bombshell Piers Morgan interview

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and senior club officials in a recent bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, 37, has fallen out of favour with new boss Erik ten Hag and has started just four Premier League games so far this season, scoring once.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been embroiled in multiple controversies already on his return to Old Trafford, such as refusing to come on as a substitute and leaving the stadium early against Spurs last month.

Ronaldo has said he has ‘no respect’ for Erik ten Hag, took a dig at Wayne Rooney’s appearance and said he had never even heard of former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

United will reportedly take legal advice before deciding how to respond to the interview and issued a statement on Monday afternoon.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

Ronaldo claimed that since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, he has not seen evolution in the club and nothing has changed, noting the jacuzzi, pool, gym and kitchen facilities alongside technology and infrastructure.

Portugal’s World Cup campaign begins in 10 days against Ghana in Group H alongside South Korea and Uruguay, with Ronaldo’s side +1600 to win the competition.

It is likely that the former Real Madrid man has kicked his last ball for Manchester United and will depart in January in favour of a Champions League club.