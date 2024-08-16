NFL

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott feels negotiations for a contract extension are headed in the right direction

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys finished 12-5, first in the NFC East. However, the Cowboys lost 48-32 at home to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round. Throughout the offseason, one of the main talking points surrounding the team was the contract situation of Pro Bowl QB Dak Prescott. 

The 31-year-old is headed into his 9th professional season with the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott is set to make $29 million in 2024 and is a free agent after the season. On his current deal, Prescott is making an annual average value of $40 million. However, the top QB contracts in the NFL have a $55 million annual value. Dallas is going to owe Prescott a big-time contract if they plan on re-signing him. On Thursday, the QB spoke to the media and said he feels that contract negotiations are headed in the right direction.

Dak Prescott is still waiting to get a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys


With a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected QB Dak Prescott out of Mississippi State. Prescott has played in 114 games for the Cowboys over eight seasons and has started in all of them. In six of his eight seasons, Prescott has played in at least 16 games for Dallas. Additionally, he’s led the team to five postseason appearances in eight years. However, the Cowboys have not made it past the divisional round with Prescott. Entering year nine, the three-time Pro Bowler is playing on an expiring contract.

Team owner Jerry Jones is in quite a predicament right now. Not only do they have the contract of Dak Prescott to worry about but they also need to pay their All-Pro WR. CeeDee Lamb is coming off a monster season in which he led the NFL with 135 receptions. Lamb has been holding out this offseason and has not reported to training camp. They need to pay their WR1 who is coming off the best season of his career. The 25-year-old is also playing on an expiring contract, much like his QB Dak Prescott. Dallas will likely have to pay both of those players. It’s a matter of when not if it will happen. They cannot afford to lose Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb offensively. Jerry Jones is eventually going to have to pay two players who are at the top of their position.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Cowboys’ Dak Prescott feels negotiations for a contract extension are headed in the right direction

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024
Chris Evans
NFL
Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Set To Miss Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 16 2024

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans has been ruled out for the season after picking up a concerning looking knee injury during joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday…

Matt Milano Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep at practice and is out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024

After an 11-6 season in 2023, the Buffalo Bills have significantly changed their roster in 2024. While there are new faces on the team, there are still some veterans around….

Louis Rees-Zammit
NFL
Kansas City’s New Welsh Star Louis Rees-Zammit Misses Chiefs Practice With Back Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Christian Kirk Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Christian Kirk is dealing with a ‘minor’ calf injury according to head coach Doug Pederson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Matthew Judon Patriots pic 1
NFL
The Patriots have traded Matthew Judon to the Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL
Matthew Stafford Leaves Practice Early With Concerning Hamstring Injury Just Weeks Before The Season Begins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Arrow to top