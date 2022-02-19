Coventry City vs Barnsley live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Coventry City will take on Barnsley in an EFL Championship matchday 33 matchup.

Coventry City vs Barnsley live stream

Coventry City vs Barnsley Live Stream

Coventry City vs Barnsley Preview

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 loss away to Cardiff City on Tuesday. Mark Harris came off the bench to give the Bluebirds the victory.

Barnsley earned all three points with a 1-0 victory over QPR at home. In the 74th minute, Domingos Quina scored the game-winning goal.

Despite their upset victory, the South Yorkshire side remains at the bottom of the table, with 17 points from 30 games.

They are six points from safety, with Coventry City in 12th place with 44 points.

When does Coventry City vs Barnsley kick-off?

The Coventry City vs Barnsley will kick off at 20:00 on 19th February 2022.

Coventry City vs Barnsley Team News

Coventry City Team News

Coventry City will head into the game without Josh Eccles, Matt Godden and Liam Kelly.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Moore; Hyam, McFadzean, Clarke-Salter; Kane, Sheaf, Allen, Maatsen; O’Hare, Shipley; Gyokeres

Barnsley Team News

Barnsley has reported injuries of Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor, Callum Brittain, and Cauley Woodrow.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Collins; J. Williams, Andersen, Helik; Gomes; Styles, Benson, Quina, Vita; Bassi, Morris