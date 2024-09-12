Could Tee Higgins miss his second straight game for the Bengals with a hamstring injury?

In Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals looked rusty on offense in a 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Joe Burrow finished with just 164 passing yards. Additionally, Cincinnati’s only offensive touchdown came from RB Zack Moss. It’s a game the Bengals need to forget about as they head into a tough test in Week 2 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

During Cincinnati’s first game of the 2024 season, Joe Burrow was missing one of his top receivers. Days before their Week 1 matchup vs. the Patriots, Tee Higgins landed on the injury report due to a hamstring injury. That caused the 25-year-old to miss the Bengals’ first game of the season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Higgins was not spotted participating in practice. Decreasing his chances of playing in Week 2. Not how the former second-round pick wanted to start his season.

Signs point to Tee Higgins missing his second straight game to start the 2024 season

Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who missed last week’s game due to a hamstring injury, was not spotted practicing today ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/LCUFGa2BiN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2024



With the 33rd pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bengals selected WR Tee Higgins out of Clemson. In each of his first three seasons, Higgins played in 16 games and made 14 starts. Higgins had back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons in 2021 and 2022. During his 2021 campaign, Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six receiving touchdowns. In 2022, Higgins had 74 receptions again, this time for 1,029 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, Higgins missed five games for the Bengals in 2023 and had a down-season after two solid seasons.

Higgins played in 12 games last season and made 11 starts. He had a career-low in receptions (42), receiving yards (656), and touchdowns (5). The Bengals were hoping that Higgins would start the 2024 but a hamstring injury has him missing time early. He missed their first game of the season last Sunday and hasn’t practiced all week. Not a positive sign for their game on Sunday vs. the Chiefs. Without Higgins in Week 1, the Bengals offense struggled. Ja’Marr Chase has a modest game with just six receptions for 62 yards. The Bengals could have used the big-play production of Higgins to help score more points on offense. Cincinnati’s next-highest receiver after Chase was Andre Iosivas with three catches for 26 yards. It won’t be any easier this Sunday as the Bengals will face a tough Chiefs defense. Tee Higgins has a strong chance of missing his second straight game to start the 2024 season.