The 2024 Draft class is loaded with WR talent and teams cannot wait to select new playmakers. At the top of the draft, there could be three to four receivers taken in the first 10 picks. That doesn’t mean quality players are not available. Talent can be found anywhere in the draft if teams are looking in the right place.

One WR whose draft stock has been on the rise is Florida’s Ricky Pearsall. The 23-year-old just finished his fifth collegiate season and is taking his talents to the NFL. In mock drafts, Pearsall has been an early-to-mid second-round pick. However, some scouts believe Pearsall could sneak into the end of the first round if the fit is right. We’ll have to wait until the end of April to see where the Pearsall will end up.

Will Ricky Pearsall be selected in the first round of the 2024 Draft?

Ricky Pearsall has shown an above average ability to make these circus catches look routine, showing plus body control and strong hands. pic.twitter.com/pxM2jy0IUf — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) April 1, 2024



On their ESPN podcast First Draft, Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates discussed WR prospects in this year’s class. Specifically, WR Ricky Pearsall is out of Flordia. Kiper Jr. said that Pearsall “screams second-round draft choice.” However, that doesn’t mean things could change between now and draft night. Both draft analysts raved about Pearsall being a player who is going to have a lengthy NFL career. There’s a ton of upside for a team to draft the talented WR.

To begin his collegiate career, Pearsall played three seasons at Arizona State. He transferred to Flordia in 2022 and played two seasons with the Gators. Pearsall’s 2023 season was his breakout campaign in college. His 65 catches for 965 yards were new career highs. At the combine, Pearsall showed off his skills and impressed scouts. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, had a 42-inch vertical jump, and benched 225 pounds 17 times. That performance helped raise his draft stock.

Who’s a really under the radar prospect in this years draft? I’ll go first:

Ricky Pearsall, WR pic.twitter.com/pqGNG8iWm5 — Sadeek 🪐 (@SadeekNextWave) April 3, 2024



Ricky Pearsall has the qualities and traits to be a first-round draft pick in 2024. He’s an efficient receiver with strong hands who can make contested catches. Additionally, Pearsall uses his speed and elusiveness when running routes. Those are all key traits that scouts look for at the next level. Even if Pearsall doesn’t go in the first round, the team that drafts him is still getting an extremely talented WR. Tune into the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25th and see where the Florida WR ends up.