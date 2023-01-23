Could D.C. United Manager Wayne Rooney Replace Frank Lampard at Everton?

There is a strong chance that Everton manager Frank Lampard will be getting sacked this Monday, but could D.C. United boss and former Everton player – Wayne Rooney – be in with a chance of replacing his former England soccer teammate?

Everton Expected To Make Lampard Announcement On Monday

After a string of 10 games without a win, Everton are expected to make a decision on their manager Frank Lampard today – with many believing the former England midfielder will be relieved of his duties on Monday after just under a year in charge.

Lampard took over from ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez at Everton on January 31st 2022 and only just managed to keep the side in the English Premier League that season – finishing 16th and just two places off relegation.

The Everton board stuck with Lampard over the summer, but this term he’s not manged to improve things at the Merseyside club, who were dumped out of the FA Cup earlier this month by Manchester United and after a run of eight games without a victory in the Premier League the Toffees find themselves joint bottom on goal difference with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney Fourth Favorite to Take Over at Everton With UK Sportsbooks

With around half of the season left, the Everton board are expected to make a choice on Lampard today and after the dire run of results it’s hard to see him staying.

There are many names in the mix to replace Lampard as the next Everton manager and one of those is the current D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney, who is on offer at 10/1 in the betting with the best UK sportsbooks.

Rooney was a former player at Everton, so is a firm favorite with the fans and since retiring as a player from soccer in 2021 has turned his hand at management.

The 37 year-old was in charge of UK League One side Derby County between 2020-22, where he also played, but has since moved to US soccer side D.C United (July 12, 2022), who compete in the Eastern Conference of the Major Soccer League.

D.C. United finished bottom of the Major Soccer League in 2022, and since Rooney took charge in July 2022 have managed to win just twice (from 17 matches). The new MLS season gets going again on February 25, 2023.

Rooney Shot To Fame As an Everton Player

It was back in 2002 when Everton decided to start Wayne Rooney in a match, aged just 16 years, which made him the second youngest Everton first team player at the time. While, just a year later – when aged 17 (111 days) – he made his England national debut.

Rooney went onto score 15 Everton goals from 67 appearances during that first spell at the Merseyside club and after a big-money move to Manchester United between 2004-17, he returned to Everton in 2017-18 for a second time to score 10 more times (31 games) for the Toffees.

Could he be back at Everton for a third time?

Next Everton Manager Betting Odds



Sean Dyche 2/1

Marcelo Bielsa 5/2

David Moyles 5/1

Wayne Rooney 10/1

Nuno Espirito Santo 7/1

Sam Allardyce 12/1

Duncan Ferguson 12/1

Ange Postecoglou 12/1

Rafa Benitez 14/1

Brendan Rodgers 20/1

Mauricio Pochettino 25/1

Leighton Baines 25/1

John Terry 25/1

Kasper Hjulmand 25/1

Thomas Frank 25/1

Chris Wilder 33/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 33/1

Ruud Van Nistelrooy 33/1

Roger Schmidt 50/1

Scott Parker 50/1

Gary Rowett 50/1

Steven Gerrard 50/1

Roy Keane 66/1

