Site News

Could D.C. United Manager Wayne Rooney Replace Frank Lampard at Everton?

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
1004736853
1004736853
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

There is a strong chance that Everton manager Frank Lampard will be getting sacked this Monday, but could D.C. United boss and former Everton player – Wayne Rooney – be in with a chance of replacing his former England soccer teammate?

Everton Expected To Make Lampard Announcement On Monday

After a string of 10 games without a win, Everton are expected to make a decision on their manager Frank Lampard today – with many believing the former England midfielder will be relieved of his duties on Monday after just under a year in charge.

Lampard took over from ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez at Everton on January 31st 2022 and only just managed to keep the side in the English Premier League that season – finishing 16th and just two places off relegation.

The Everton board stuck with Lampard over the summer, but this term he’s not manged to improve things at the Merseyside club, who were dumped out of the FA Cup earlier this month by Manchester United and after a run of eight games without a victory in the Premier League the Toffees find themselves joint bottom on goal difference with Southampton.

Wayne Rooney Fourth Favorite to Take Over at Everton With UK Sportsbooks

With around half of the season left, the Everton board are expected to make a choice on Lampard today and after the dire run of results it’s hard to see him staying.

There are many names in the mix to replace Lampard as the next Everton manager and one of those is the current D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney, who is on offer at 10/1 in the betting with the best UK sportsbooks.

Rooney was a former player at Everton, so is a firm favorite with the fans and since retiring as a player from soccer in 2021 has turned his hand at management.

The 37 year-old was in charge of UK League One side Derby County between 2020-22, where he also played, but has since moved to US soccer side D.C United (July 12, 2022), who compete in the Eastern Conference of the Major Soccer League.

D.C. United finished bottom of the Major Soccer League in 2022, and since Rooney took charge in July 2022 have managed to win just twice (from 17 matches). The new MLS season gets going again on February 25, 2023.

Rooney Shot To Fame As an Everton Player

It was back in 2002 when Everton decided to start Wayne Rooney in a match, aged just 16 years, which made him the second youngest Everton first team player at the time. While, just a year later – when aged 17 (111 days) – he made his England national debut.

Rooney went onto score 15 Everton goals from 67 appearances during that first spell at the Merseyside club and after a big-money move to Manchester United between 2004-17, he returned to Everton in 2017-18 for a second time to score 10 more times (31 games) for the Toffees.

Could he be back at Everton for a third time?

Next Everton Manager Betting Odds

The ‘next Everton manager odds’, from the UK Sportsbooks, are just a guide and subject to change.

  • Sean Dyche 2/1
  • Marcelo Bielsa 5/2
  • David Moyles 5/1
  • Wayne Rooney 10/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo 7/1
  • Sam Allardyce 12/1
  • Duncan Ferguson 12/1
  • Ange Postecoglou 12/1
  • Rafa Benitez 14/1
  • Brendan Rodgers 20/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino 25/1
  • Leighton Baines 25/1
  • John Terry 25/1
  • Kasper Hjulmand 25/1
  • Thomas Frank 25/1
  • Chris Wilder 33/1
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 33/1
  • Ruud Van Nistelrooy 33/1
  • Roger Schmidt 50/1
  • Scott Parker 50/1
  • Gary Rowett 50/1
  • Steven Gerrard 50/1
  • Roy Keane 66/1

Related Soccer Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
JaMarr Chase
Site News

LATEST Super Bowl Outright Odds: Bengals Remain Outsiders as Four Remain

Author image Olly Taliku  •  51min
1004736853
Site News
Could D.C. United Manager Wayne Rooney Replace Frank Lampard at Everton?
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h

There is a strong chance that Everton manager Frank Lampard will be getting sacked this Monday, but could D.C. United boss and former Everton player – Wayne Rooney – be…

Dan Quinn
Site News
How to place a Same Game Parlay on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers in Texas
Author image neil  •  Jan 22 2023

Same Game Parlay betting is becoming hugely popular in America and Texans can place this bet via legal offshore sportsbooks on Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers on Sunday by…

061e8a7c 248d 44df b856 3d2cef72a8dc bama04
Site News
Patriots interview Alabama’s Bill O’Brien for OC job
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 20 2023
6DD04C33 B866 4060 B13B CBDDAF7EDF73
Site News
Dak Prescott Excited for 49ers Rematch After Last Years Wildcard Playoff Loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 20 2023
stefondiggs slapfight square
Site News
Watch As NFL Star Stefon Diggs Hilariously Reacts To Power Slap
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 19 2023
Australian Open 2023 Prize Money
Site News
Australian Open 2023 Prize Money: Over 3% Increase Will See Players Earn More Than Ever Before in Melbourne
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 19 2023
Arrow to top