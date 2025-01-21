Cooper Kupp says his future with the Rams is ‘out of my control’

In the 2024 regular season, the Rams went 10-7 and made the playoffs as the #4 seed. Los Angeles beat the Vikings 27-9 in the wildcard round. However, Matthew Stafford and the Rams fell short 28-22 in the divisional round vs. Philadelphia. This offseason, one player is sure of his future with the team.

All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp spoke with reporters earlier this week and discussed his plans for the future. Kupp said there is “no doubt” he wants to play football in 2025. He is unsure if that will be with the Rams or another team. The 31-year-old said his future with the Rams is “out of my control.”

Are the Rams going to part ways with Cooper Kupp this offseason?

With a third-round pick in 2017, the Rams drafted WR Cooper Kupp out of Eastern Washington. Kupp has played 104 games for Los Angeles in eight seasons. He broke onto the scene in 2019 when he had his first season with 1,000+ yards and at least 10 touchdowns. In 2021, Kupp had the best season of his professional career. Kupp played in all 17 games and had 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. The former third-round pick was voted first-team All-Pro was AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Since that dominant campaign in 2021, Kupp has failed to have 1,000 yards in a season. Injuries have played a factor in Kupp not having the success he had a few years back. In 2024, Kupp played in 12 games for the Rams and made 11 starts. He finished with 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. At the trade deadline this season, Kupp heard his name be brought up. That’s why the 31-year-old says his future with the team is “out of my control.” Los Angeles could look to trade Kupp ahead of the 2025 NFL draft to acquire draft assets. They could also cut Kupp to save $15 million in cash and $7.52 million against the salary cap. The Rams have a tough decision to make this offseason regarding their former All-Pro WR.