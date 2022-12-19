Countries
Conor McGregor Under Fire After Mocking Mental Health In Twitter Exchange

Conor McGregor Under Fire After Mocking Mental Health In Twitter Exchange

Updated

42 seconds ago

on

conor mcgregor ufc

Conor McGregor is being heavily criticized on social media after he mocked actor PJ Gallagher’s mental health issues. 

The former UFC champion tweeted British sitcom star PJ Gallagher, mocking his struggles with mental illness. The Young Offenders actor has spoken recently about how he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

McGregor posted a tweet, which has been deleted now, tagging the actor describing him as a “sad pox of a thing”, and added that he was “crying in the paper bout depression”

The MMA star has been involved in many controversial arguments on Twitter, however this one has caused lots of backlash for the Irishman, and he’s been labelled as “nasty” and “disgusting” by fellow Twitter users.

Gallagher has received support from many after McGregor hit out at him. Including Irish footballing legend Paul McGrath.

McGrath went on to say that Conor needs to “find God”.

It’s clear to see on Twitter that PJ Gallagher has got a lot of supporters, and McGregor is slowly losing fans left, right and centre.

 

