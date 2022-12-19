Conor McGregor Under Fire After Mocking Mental Health In Twitter Exchange

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Conor McGregor is being heavily criticized on social media after he mocked actor PJ Gallagher’s mental health issues.

The former UFC champion tweeted British sitcom star PJ Gallagher, mocking his struggles with mental illness. The Young Offenders actor has spoken recently about how he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness. This pic in @radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life. pic.twitter.com/Zqx8QCepfn — PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) December 18, 2022

McGregor posted a tweet, which has been deleted now, tagging the actor describing him as a “sad pox of a thing”, and added that he was “crying in the paper bout depression”

The MMA star has been involved in many controversial arguments on Twitter, however this one has caused lots of backlash for the Irishman, and he’s been labelled as “nasty” and “disgusting” by fellow Twitter users.

Gallagher has received support from many after McGregor hit out at him. Including Irish footballing legend Paul McGrath.

Pj take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone. Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya pal 🇮🇪 stay well Top Man 👍🏼 @pjgallagher @TheNotoriousMMA — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2022

McGrath went on to say that Conor needs to “find God”.

Conor you need to find GOD and when you do knock on my door I will have the kettle on for ya… my good friend 🇮🇪 — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2022

It’s clear to see on Twitter that PJ Gallagher has got a lot of supporters, and McGregor is slowly losing fans left, right and centre.