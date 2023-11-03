NFL

Commanders Injury Report: Curtis Samuel Ruled Out For Week 9

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
curtis samuel
curtis samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been ruled out for Week 9 against the New England Patriots.

 

Samuel has been battling a toe injury he suffered in last week’s game. Toe injuries can be tricky to manage and Samuel will be out at least this week. Samuel has been having a decent season seemingly being the third receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. However, he has simply outplayed Dotson so far this season and has been targeted more often by quarterback Sam Howell. This is somewhat surprising as Dotson was a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and had a very decent rookie campaign. Some thought year two would be a breakout season, however, that has not been the case.

When Samuel left early, Dotson had his best game of the season. Samuel has been the primary slot wide receiver for the Commanders and has shown his prowess in the short intermediate game. The Commanders do have depth behind Samuel, with Dyami Brown and Jamison Crowder. Crowder will most likely replace Samuel in the slot as he is now in his second stint with the Commanders after starting his career with Washington.

The Washington Commanders are +8000 to win the NFC East according to offshore sportsbooks.

https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/64678ad/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6039x4027+0+0/resize/1486x991!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fcc%2F1f%2Fb6e93c884d4b9f956d1c7afdfb6c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1456238598
Jahan Dotson

Now with Samuel out of the lineup, Jahan Dotson should benefit the most from his absence. Dotson caught 8 passes for 108 yards on 10 targets in Week 8’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. It should be another good day at the office for Dotson as New England tends to take a way the number one pass catcher which is Terry McLaurin in this case. When Samuel comes back, it remains to be seen if Dotson can keep it going for the rest of the season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz taylor kisses travis tout 102323 0e27bc3023174a9dba604e6d7dc9a4de
NFL

LATEST Travis Kelce Gets Asked If He Is In Love With Taylor Swift

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  45min
Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Browns Injury Report: Deshaun Watson will start for Cleveland in Week 9 vs. the Arizona Cardinals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

Through their first seven games of the 2023 season, the Browns have already used three different QBs. Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and P.J. Walkers have all started at least one…

USATSI 21772611 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Jets vs LA Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

The New York Jets host the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our…

Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal Giants pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal are in a position to return in Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21495816 168397130 lowres
NFL
Cleveland Browns vs Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Diontae Johnson Steelers pic
NFL
The Steelers are the first team to have a winning record (5-3) after being outgained in each of their first eight games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
USATSI 21769247 168397130 lowres
NFL
New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
Arrow to top