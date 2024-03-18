NBA

Clippers’ Paul George says the team does not ‘have an identity’ right now after a loss to the Hawks

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday, the Clippers lost 110-93 at home to the Atlanta Hawks. It’s their fourth loss in their last five games. LA is in danger of losing the 4th seed in the Western Conference. They have just a one-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans. With the loss on Sunday, the Clippers are now 42-25 this season. 

The team still has 15 games left in the regular season to try and get back on track. Earlier this season, the team was on a dominant stretch but they’ve lost that in recent weeks. After the loss to the Hawks, Paul George said the team is lacking an identity right now. That’s something the team needs to change with playoffs just around the corner.

What can the Clippers do to get back on track for their final 15 games of the 2023-24 season?


There was a stretch of games earlier this season where the Clippers went 26-5 and only lost back-to-back games just once. The team is looking to recapture that magic as the 2023-24 winds down. LA has 15 games left in the regular season and is eager to get back on track. After the loss on Sunday, all-star forward Paul George said the team doesn’t have an identity right now. It’s possible the team hit a small rough patch and they’ll be able to shake it off before the playoffs begin.

However, the team needs to play well over the final 15 games. They have just a one-game lead over the Pelicans for 4th in the West. That’s the difference between home-court advantage in a playoff series or dropping to the fifth seed. Paul George said he is optimistic about the Clippers’ chances this postseason. He’s seen just how dominant they can be. All the team needs to do is get back to playing their best brand of basketball. Kawhi Leonard thinks the team did not give a full effort in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.


All the Clippers can do is take it day by day and focus on the game they have in front of them. They will be on the road this Wednesday to face the Trail Blazers. Portland has the second-worst record in the West. It’s a great opportunity for the Clippers to get back on track with a win. LA and Portland have met two other times this season. George and the Clippers won both games. Will the Clippers be able to flip the switch in their final 15 games of the 2023-24 regular season?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
Zach Wolpin

