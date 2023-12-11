NBA

Clippers’ P.J. Tucker is reportedly unhappy with his role in LA and could be looking to be traded

Zach Wolpin
At this stage in his career, P.J. Tucker has his limitations on the court. He’s always been a shaky player offensively, but his defensive efforts and intensity made up for it. At 38 years old, Tucker is playing on a team with a lot of talented superstars and his playing time has decreased because of it. 

It’s hard for him to see the court when Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden play the majority of the minutes. Tucker’s (14.4) minutes played per game is a new career-low. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Tucker could be looking to be moved elsewhere this season. We’ll have to wait and see if his situation with the Clippers can get better than it’s been. If not, his time with LA is likely coming to an end.

Will Ty Lue expand P.J. Tucker’s role or is his time with the Clippers on its last leg?


In the last four seasons, P.J. Tucker has been traded twice and has played for five different teams. In 2020-21, he was traded from Houston to Milwaukee. He finished the season with the Bucks and was a part of their 2021 championship roster. Tucker played for the Heat in 2021-22 and then played for Philly in 2022-23. The 38-year-old played three games for the 76ers this season before he was traded to the Clippers in the James Harden deal.

With the Clippers, his playing time has been extremely limited and Tucker is reportedly not happy with his current situation. At his age, Tucker only has so much time left in the league. He surely doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench and playing a career-low (14.4) minutes per game. He’s been listed as DNP for his last five games in a row. Tucker is struggling to even see any playing time at all lately.


Head coach Tye Lue has used younger players on the roster and Tucker’s playing time has taken a hit because of it. Rookie guard Kobe Brown has seen more playing time for the Clippers in recent games. If Tucker continues to not play for LA, he’ll likely request a trade and look to be moved somewhere that he can get real minutes.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
