Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News clermont fans serenade psg star lionel messi

Clermont fans serenade PSG star Lionel Messi during 5-0 rout

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Football ACCA Tips Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, widely known as one of the greatest footballers of all time, found the opposition fans chanting his name during a 5-0 win for PSG.

Messi and PSG cruised to a 5-0 victory against Clermont Foot 63 on Sunday evening, as the Argentine scored two late goals and bagged an assist to send his side top of Ligue 1 after one game.

Messi is under pressure after a disappointing debut season with PSG under Mauricio Pochettino and despite winning Ligue 1 by a landslide, defeat in the Champions League knockout stage to Real Madrid was a low point.

The 35-year-old has one of the most illustrious individual and team trophy cabinets the world has ever seen, holding a record seven Ballon d’Or’s, four Champions League titles, and ten La Liga winners medals.

Alongside co-stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Lionel Messi and PSG will be among the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy in 2023.

Check out the best football betting sites to have a punt on PSG’s potentially historic season under Christophe Galtier in Paris.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens