The Bengals against the Chiefs is always an enticing matchup and fans were treated to another thriller on Sunday night, with Kansas City just prevailing by one point after a dramatic conclusion to the game.

Chiefs Remain Unbeaten & Bengals Stay Winless

The Chiefs moved to 2-0 on Sunday night with their win over Cincinnati, while the Bengals yet again move to 0-2 after consecutive losses to Kansas City and New England.

Joe Burrow always enjoys a good game against Patrick Mahomes and the Cincinnati quarterback came out of the blocks firing this week after a disappointing week 1, with 258 passing yards for two touchdowns in a much better performance.

Mahomes on the other hand struggled, throwing two interceptions (with a third ruled out for a flag) with just 151 passing yards. The two time MVP couldn’t be stopped in the red zone however, with two passing touchdowns of his own.

Despite the Chiefs mistakes and Mahomes having a fairly subdued game by his standards, Kansas City still came out on top at Arrowhead Stadium in what was a dramatic end to the match.

The Bengals led by one point with just 16 seconds left on the clock but the Chiefs had a fourth and 16 deep in their own half to save the game. Mahomes threw deep and although he missed his man and the play was broken up, a late flag was thrown onto the field to save their blushes.

This was called DPI on fourth and 16 to give the #Chiefs a first down. Sure looks like the defender got there early. Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/UBIXgHs7Mi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2024

A pass interference was called well inside the Bengals own half, with the penalty marker well within field goal range for the Chiefs who walked off the game thanks to a 51-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

Burrow & Bengals Frustrated By Refs

Referees in the NFL almost always seem to upset someone with a big call and this week it was the Bengals, who had all but won their second match of the season before a late pass interference call.

Speaking after the match, Burrow appeared dejected and said that: “”It’s nice to be back playing ball but this one stings a little bit.”

Burrow also addressed the Ja’Maar Chase situation, with the quarterback having to pull his former LSU teammate away from the referees after what he thought was a bad call. Chase was seething at the officials and he received a 15-yard penalty for his protest in a difficult game for the prolific receiver.

No new contract and a 15 yard unsportsmanlike flag Tough week for Ja’Marr Chase pic.twitter.com/6hNuBSW5zC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2024

“I was just trying to de-escalate it [the Chase situation],” said Burrow, who twice dragged Chase away from the refs. “I think something was said, but I’m not sure what. You’d have to ask him that.”

Chase was held to just four reception for 35 yards and nothing in the game seemed to go his way, with the Bengals WR1 constantly covered by at least two Chiefs defenders.

For the Bengals a 0-2 start is nothing new, as they have held that record for the last two season’s after two weeks. No team has ever made the playoffs three season’s in a row after going 0-2 but Cincinnati hold a good chance of breaking that record this year.