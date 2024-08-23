NFL

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is battling to make the 53-man roster in 2024

Zach Wolpin
Despite winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Chiefs still upgraded their offense ahead of the 2024 season. Kansas City signed veteran free agent WR Marquise Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal. Additionally, they used their 2024 first-round pick to draft WR Xavier Worthy out of Texas. 

The team also has Rashee Rice and Justin Watson returning at WR in 2024. Sky Moore will likely make the roster for Kansas City as he’s seen some special teams work as well. That leaves very few WR spots left on their roster. Kadarius Toney has a chance of being cut from the team this offseason. Is Toney going to make the 53-man roster in 2024?

Kadarius Toney is on the bubble to make the Chiefs’ roster this season


With the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Giants selected WR Kadarius Toney out of Florida. He was drafted by former Giants GM Dave Gettleman who the team parted ways after the 2021 season. Toney did not have a great relationship with head coach Brian Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen and they traded him in 2022 to Kansas City. He played in seven regular season games for the Chiefs in 2022 and made three starts. The former first-round pick played in the postseason for Kansas City and gave a boost to Kansas City on special teams. His 65-yard punt return is still the longest in Super Bowl history.

Toney played in 13 games for the Chiefs in 2023 but did not appear in any of their postseason games. Including being benched in the Super Bowl vs. the 49ers. With how last season ended for Toney, it’s hard to be optimistic about his chances of making the roster. Especially since the Chiefs added WRs to the roster. Marquise Brown is a veteran WR who has proven he can be a difference-maker. The team also has Xavier Worthy who is primed to play the role Tyreek Hill once did for Kansas City. You can’t forget Rashsee Rice who led the WRs on the Cheifs in receptions and yards. We’ll have to wait and see if Kadarius Toney survives the upcoming roster cuts.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

