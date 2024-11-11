The Kansas City Chiefs continued their incredible run of form into week 10 of the season, as Patrick Mahomes and company remained unbeaten thanks to a blocked Broncos field goal.

Are The Chiefs Unbeatable?

Against all odds on Sunday afternoon the Chiefs were able to win yet again, extending their win streak in the NFL to 15 games (including the playoffs) with an unbeaten run that stretches back to 11 months.

Kansas City were behind from the start against Denver and they looked far from their formidable best throughout the game in a difficult week 10 matchup for the Super Bowl champions.

A go-ahead field goal put Andy Reid’s team two points in front for the first time on Sunday but with six minutes left to play, the ball was handed back to the hands of Bo Nix and the Broncos.

With a quick drive, the Broncos were in field goal range in no time at all and with some good clock management, they were given an opportunity to win the week 10 matchup with a walk-off field goal.

But this Chiefs team just can’t seem to lose. Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal was able to jump over the defense and with a huge hand he was able to block the Wil Lutz attempt to seal yet another victory for the champs.

CHIEFS STAY UNDEFEATED WITH A BLOCKED FG 🤯🤯 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/QgamVqOupF — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) November 10, 2024

Chenal was positively buzzing after the game and he spoke to the media about his game winning block: “The moment is heavy. You feel the weight of the moment.

“A lot of times they’ll go out there and leave openings down the middle,” Chenal said. “We’ve been talking about it for a while and we did it in a big moment.”

Chenal has been with the Chiefs for three seasons and the blocked field goal is without a doubt one of the best highlights of his career to date.

One man who isn’t short on career highlights is Patrick Mahomes, who was clearly as relieved as anyone else to maintain his unbeaten record.

“If anyone’s going to do it, this team’s going to have a designed rush or designed way to get a hand on it,” Mahomes said. “You’re obviously worried. It’s out of your control, but at the same time, I’ve trusted my teammates that they’re going to go out there and make a play.”

Cool postgame moment. Patrick Mahomes to Bo Nix after their first meeting:

"Way to play your ass off. Keep leading those dudes. It's just the first one, we got a lot of these" pic.twitter.com/2bDQ6jbMTd — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 10, 2024

The last-gasp win was Kansas City’s fourth walk-off winner this season, having already secured improbable wins against the Bengals, Ravens and the Buccaneers.