The Chiefs have agreed to a four-year, $72million deal with Creed Humphrey that will make the two time Super Bowl winner the highest paid centre in the league.

Creed Humphrey’s Big Payday

Humphrey has been one of the biggest bits of glue that has held the Chiefs offence together in the last few years and he has finally earned his big money deal in Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Humphrey have agreed to a four-year deal, that will earn the 25-year-old $72million ($50m guaranteed) – making him the highest paid centre in the NFL.

Humphrey’s deal officially takes him past the now retired Jason Kelce’s final deal with the Eagles, where the veteran centre was earning $14.25m a year – $3.75m less than Humphrey.

ESPN Sources: Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey reached agreement on a four-year, $72 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed. Humphrey now becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history. Deal negotiated by Ken Sarnoff and Andy Simms of 1 of 1 Agency. pic.twitter.com/AooEM0HMwb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was full of praise for Humphrey on Thursday night following a preseason loss, saying: “He’s a heck of a football player, a real good football player.

“He started off that way and he kept it going that way. So we appreciate all he does and we appreciate having him here.”

During his three years in the league, Humphrey has picked up two Super Bowl’s with the Chiefs, as well as earning two Pro Bowl selections since 2021.

The Chiefs drafted Humphrey as the 63rd overall pick at the 2021 NFL draft and since his second round selection, the centre has proved to be a top servant to the franchise.

Humphrey has played every single game for the Chiefs since his rookie year, with 51 regular season games already under his belt as well as all 10 playoff matches Kansas City has contended.

Not many players on the Chiefs can say they have played a role as big as Humphrey has over his first few years in the league, with the offensive lineman’s pass protection keeping QB1 Patrick Mahomes safer than most in the NFL.