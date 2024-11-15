NFL

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is headed to the IR with a knee injury

Zach Wolpin
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the only undefeated team at 9-0 this season. Kansas City has won several close games in 2024 and they have a tough matchup in Week 11. The Chiefs are on the road to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. These two teams have seen each other more than a few times in recent history.

Including the postseason, Mahomes is 4-3 vs. the Chiefs. On Sunday in Week 11, the Chiefs will be without one of their key weapons, kicker Harrison Butker. The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury and is headed to the IR for Kansas City. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Butker needs to have a small knee cleanup but is expected to return this season.

Harrison Butker is on the IR for the next four games for the Chiefs


With a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Harrison Butker was selected by the Panthers out of Georgia Tech. He started his career on Carolina’s practice squad and was eventually signed by the Chiefs. As a rookie in 2017, Butker played in 13 games for Kansas City. The 2024 season is his eighth year with the Chiefs. Butker has been a key player for Kansas City in their three Super Bowl wins in the last five seasons. This offseason, Butker signed a four-year, $26.5 million extension with the Chiefs.

That made him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Through nine games in 2024, Butker was 18-20 on field goals and 21-22 on extra points. Making ninety percent of his field goal attempts is right around his career average. With Butker on the sideline for the next four games, the Chiefs have signed kicker Spencer Shrader of the Jets’ practice squad. He started the year with the Colts and then was with New York. Now, Schrader is getting a chance to kick for the back-to-back Super Bowl champs. Schrader has big shoes to fill over the next four games. We’ll see what he can do this weekend when Kansas City is on the road to face the Bills.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

