Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball To Be Shut Down For The Rest Of The Season

Owen Jones
Lonzo Ball, the talented point guard for the Chicago Bulls, has reportedly been shut down for the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season.

 

The decision to shut down Ball for the remainder of the season is a significant blow to the Bulls. Ball had been a key contributor to the team before injury. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last season.

The exact details of Ball’s injury have not been disclosed, but it is believed to be a knee issue that has been bothering him for some time. The Bulls have been cautious with Ball’s health throughout the season, as he has not appeared in any games this season.

The Bulls will now have to rely on other players to fill the void. The team has several capable guards, however. Alex Caruso and Coby White could see an increase in playing time with Ball out.

The loss of Ball is undoubtedly a setback for the Bulls, even though the orginzation knew this was a possibility. The Bulls are led by star guard Zach LaVine,DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. In the past they have proven that they can compete with the best teams in the league. However, they will need to be at their best if they hope to make it out of the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

The focus now for Ball will be on his recovery and ensuring that he is fully healthy for next season. It is always disappointing for a player to miss time due to injury. Bulls fans will be eagerly anticipating his return to the court next season.

The Chicago Bulls are +350 to make the playoffs according to Illinois sports-books. Losing Ball for the rest of the season, could hurt their chances down the line. The team also signed veteran guard Patrick Beverly from the buyout market, so that is more added depth to the point guard position.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
