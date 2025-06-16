NBA

Why did the Orlando Magic trade four unprotected first-round picks for Desmond Bane?

Zach Wolpin
With the 2025 NBA draft nine days away, trades around the league are heating up. Over the weekend, the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies made a shocking trade. 

The Magic sent four unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony to the Grizzlies. In exchange, they acquired Desmond Bane. Team president Jeff Weltman said the team would be aggressive with a win-now approach this offseason. This trade helps Weltman keep his word with fans who doubted the Magic’s trajectory.

Desmond Bane is now a member of the Orlando Magic


In their deal with the Grizzlies, the Magic sent the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA draft, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick swap (protected top two) to Memphis. Additionally, they traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. In exchange for that haul, the Magic have acquired soon-to-be 27-year-old Desmond Bane.

He was the 30th pick in the 2020 draft by Memphis out of TCU. Bane played in 313 games and made 261 starts. Since the 2021-22 season, Bane has been a full-time starter for the Grizzlies. In 2024-25, Bane played in 69 of the Grizzlies’ 82 games. The talented SG averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Bane shot an exceptional .392 percent from beyond the arc last season. On catch-and-shoot threes, Bane shot .432% over the last five seasons, the third-best rate with at least 1,000 attempts.

Last season, the Orlando Magic shot .315% from beyond the arc. The lowest three-point field goal percentage by a team since the 2015-16 Lakers. By adding Desmond Bane, the Magic will improve their three-point accuracy. Bane will join Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who have established roles with the team. Additionally, Desmond Bane is under contract through the 2028-29 season. How will he fit with the Magic in 2025-26?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
