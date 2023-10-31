NFL

Chicago Bears Trade For Montez Sweat

Owen Jones
The Chicago Bears have acquired edge rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second round pick.

The Bears acquiring a pass rusher in the final year of their contract is very interesting for a team not ready to win now. However, the Commanders were ready to deal Sweat or Chase Young for the right price. It looks like the Commanders will keep Chase Young, but anything crazy can happen over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears desperately needed to beef up their defensive line, and Sweat can do just that. In 8 games played this season he has 6.5 sacks and has a career 35.5 sacks. He was drafted by the Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears are +5000 to win the NFC North according to Illinois sportsbooks.

Sweat would instantly be the best defensive lineman they have, and will fit nicely in their defensive scheme. The Bears run defense especially has been playing very well recently, and adding Sweat to the mix will help them improve on the defensive side of the ball as a whole. A second round pick is very good value for the Commanders. The pick could easily be in the low 30s. Getting something valuable for a guy that will most likely not return in free agency is a huge plus.

The Commanders were not going to compete this season with the Eagles and Cowboys running the table in that division, so it is good that the new ownership is giving the team a chance to build for the future.

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
