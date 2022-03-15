Cheltenham Tips: Queen Mother Champion Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The fourth race of the afternoon on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival sees some exciting Grade 1 action. The Betway Queen Mother Chase takes place over 1m7f199y and has eight horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Best Bet for Queen Mother Champion Chase

A perfect seven wins from seven chase starts for this Nicky Henderson trained 8-year-old makes it difficult to back anyone else in this race.

Shishkin has looked absolutely sublime in his horse racing career, having won every single race over jumps bar one he fell in way back in 2019. He is the highest rated horse in the race by some distance at 177, and is is clear to see why judging on his past performances.

Shishkin has also won twice already around the Cheltenham course. He won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2020 by just a head, with a 2021 win at the Festival in the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase. This will certainly stand him in good stead for this race, and it is extremely difficult to look past him here. Still a backable price of 4/5 with BetUK, so get him while you can before his price shortens even more!

Queen Mother Champion Chase each-way bet

An interesting each-way selection here for us in the form of Politologue, who is in fact a previous winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase back in 2020.

Although he is the oldest horse in the race at 11-years-old, we do believe he might have one more big performance in the tank and here is hoping it comes in this race. He has accumulated almost £1.5 million in his long and illustrious racing career, and who could put it past him coming up with yet another exceptional run.

The fact he has previously won around here certainly interests us, as well as numerous wins in races of a similar distance at the likes of Sandown, Aintree, Ascot and Kempton.

Yes, we don’t think he will be able to challenge with the likes of Shishkin here, we do think that a price of 28/1 with BetUK is a bit too generous for punters.

Could Politologue cause one of the biggest upsets in Cheltenham Festival history and defeat Shishkin? Only time will tell.

