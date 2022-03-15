Cheltenham Tips: Cross Country Chase Predictions and Best Bets

The fifth race on the second day at the Cheltenham Festival (Weds 16th March 2022) is what some refer to as the ‘marmite race’ – it’s the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase – a contest that horse racing fans tend to love or hate.

However, with the two-time Grand National winner – Tiger Roll – rocking up to try and win this race for a fourth time, surely it’s a ‘must-see’ event this year as win, lose or draw it might be the last time this legend of a horse is on the track.

Cross Country Chase Best Bet

This race is one that experience counts for everything – 14 of the last 17 winners had races over these unique Cross Country fences in the past.

It’s also a race trainer Enda Bolger has won five times – he runs Midnight Maestro, Prengarde and Shady Operator.

But it’s still hard to ignore the current champ – TIGER ROLL. He’s won at the Festival five times now (3 times in this race) and despite being a 12 year-old now is still the top-rated in the race.

He beat the 2020 winner, Easyslands, last year and it could easily be more of the same.

Back Tiger Roll @ 13/8 with BetUK

Cross Country Chase Best Outsider

EASYSLANDS won this race in 2020 and was runner-up in 2021, but has rather lost his way since. That said, he’s been running in races not suited to him (hurdles the last twice) so back here at Cheltenham and over a course he’s proven at he could just be the forgotten horse in the race.

He’s still only an 8 year-old too and a change of stables to the Jonjo O’Neill yard could do him good.

