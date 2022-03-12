Countries
Best Bookmaker for Cheltenham Faller Insurance at the Festival

Updated

48 mins ago

on

Cheltenham faller insurance

Cheltenham faller insurance is something that punters should consider before betting on the Festival. This is because horses are under real pressure and there is no hiding place at the course and on this big stage for sloppy jumping.

What is the Bet Goodwin Faller Insurance Offer?

At Bet Goodwin, there is a free bet refund of up to £100 Cheltenham faller insurance deal available if your horse comes down in the lead at the last. Oh, how backers of Benie Des Dieux and Annie Power in the Mares’ Hurdle at past Festivals would’ve appreciated that!

This Cheltenham fallers insurance offer applies to Win singles and the Win part of each way bets only. Multiple bets like accumulators and Lucky 15s don’t qualify, nor do any ante post wagers made. Free bets expire seven day afters being credited and stakes not returned with any winnings.

What is Fallers Insurance & Why is it Good?

Fallers insurance mitigates the potential for loss with any horse racing bets punters place. In the National Hunt code of the sport, it’s not unusual for the equine stars on show to take a tumble.

Any offer that refunds stakes that would otherwise lose as a free bet is a good thing. Faller insurance gives punters another go at backing a winner. Money back as a free bet as a broader principle has been one of the most popular Cheltenham betting offers for some time.

Taking out faller insurance covers punters. For slightly shorter odds, stakes are protected. That is why it is particularly popular during the core jumps season, which has Cheltenham as its annual highlight.

