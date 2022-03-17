Cheltenham Day 3 Results – Check out Where Your Horses Finished on St Patrick’s Thursday

St Patrick’s Thursday did not disappoint with the Cheltenham day 3 results the Festival produced. The action switched to fresh ground on the New course but the going was still pretty soft.

1:30 – Turners Novices Chase Result

Position Horse Jockey Trainer Distance SP 1st Bob Olinger Rachael Blackmore Henry De Bromhead 40 lengths 6/5 2nd Busselton JJ Slevin Joseph O’Brien 28 lengths 50/1 3rd El Barra Patrick Mullins Willie Mullins Last to finish 28/1

A dramatic opening Turners Novices Chase saw Bob Olinger score in fortunate fashion after the final fence fall for Galopin Des Champs when clear. This dramatic departure for the favourite gifted Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead the luckiest of Cheltenham day 3 results here.

There was 40 lengths back to Busselton in the remotest of seconds. A depleted field saw El Barra third and last to finish.

2:10 – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Result

Position Horse Jockey Trainer Distance SP 1st Third Wind Tom O’Brien Hughie Morrison neck 25/1 2nd Alaphilippe Paddy Brennan Fergal O’Brien 2 lengths 11/2JF 3rd Mill Green Nico de Boinville Nicky Henderson 1¼ lengths 33/1 4th Winter Fog Paul Townend Emmet Mullins 4 lengths 11/2JF

Third Wind was fourth in the Pertemps Final two years ago but put it all together to land the spoils at 25/1 for new father Tom O’Brien. Hughie Morrison’s runner survived a stewards’ enquiry with the first past the post from Cheltenham day 3 results confirmed.

Third Wind prevailed by a neck from the well-backed Alaphilippe from the local yard of Fergal O’Brien. That one was sent off joint-favourite on horse racing betting sites with Irish raider Winter Fog, who was fourth behind Mill Green. Honest Vic and If The Cap Fits ran into the minor money in this staying handicap hurdle.

Now that you know the Cheltenham day 3 results in full, there is even more cracking content for tomorrow when the biggest race of the Festival takes place.

