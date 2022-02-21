Countries
Chelsea vs Lille live stream, kick off time and prediction – Champions League preview

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Chelsea take on Lille in the last-16 of the 2022 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and you can get live stream details, as well as our betting predictions and a free bet below.

Chelsea vs Lille live stream — Champions League last-16

When does Chelsea vs Lille kick off?

The UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg tie between Chelsea & Lille LOSC kicks off at 20:00 BST at Stamford Bridge, London.

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Lille on?

Football fans can watch Chelsea vs Lille LIVE on BT Sport 1 on Tuesday night.

If you aren't yet a subscriber to the channel, you can also listen to LIVE audio commentary and follow the action onscreen via the live betting functions at bet365, a betting site that also enables live streaming of 1000s of other football matches from around the world.

To register an account with bet365, just click the link below and follow the instructions.

Chelsea vs Lille prediction — Champions League preview

Lille LOSC got their UCL campaign off on totally the wrong foot, picking up just two points from their opening three games in Group G. But, a run of free successive wins against RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg, and Sevilla to close the group stage out meant that the French Champions rebounded well to finish top of the group.

Defending European champions Chelsea qualified in second place from Group H behind Juventus.

The Old Lady defeated the Blues, 1-0, away in Turin. But Thomas Tuchel’s side exacted revenge back at Stamford Bridge, winning, 4-0, thanks to goals from Trevor Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Timo Werner.

Unfortunately, with the top spot up for grabs, Tuchel opted to rest players for the final game of the group stage against Zenit St. Petersburg. Chelsea drew the match and, hence, qualified in second place, setting up a mouthwatering clash with the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Looking at the recent form of the two sides, it’s hard not to back Chelsea to emerge with a home win tomorrow night:

Lille LOSC have been indifferent in Ligue 1 of late, winning two of their last five, losing twice, and drawing once. The run includes an embarrassing, 1-5, home defeat vs Lionel Messi and PSG, as well as a drab goalless draw at home to Metz at the weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, head into Tuesday’s UCL clash at the Bridge unbeaten in six games, unbeaten at home in 15, and in the midst of a four-game run of wins on their home patch.

Neither side has been electric when it comes to scoring recently, so don’t expect a glut of goals, but Chelsea have enough about them to get the job done based on current form.

A 2-0 Chelsea win looks like the best bet for this game.

Chelsea vs Lille prediction: Chelsea 2 Lille 0 @ 5/1 with bet365

