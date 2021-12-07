Chelsea FC Transfer News: Attila Szalai set to join, Cesar Azpilicueta linked with exit

Chelsea are already busy planning for the January transfer window and it seems that Thomas Tuchel could add to his defensive unit next month.

Barcelona in talks with Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and Barcelona are thought to be keen on signing the Spanish international.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for Chelsea since joining the club from Marseille back in 2012 and his contract runs out at the end of this season.

The defender will be allowed to speak to foreign clubs in order to secure a pre-contract agreement.

Apparently, Azpilicueta has already opened talks with Barcelona (via Daily Mail) and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

Barcelona could definitely use more defensive quality and experience. Azpilicueta should prove to be a quality addition in the short term for them, especially on a free transfer.

The defender has proven himself in England over the years and it is no surprise that he is eyeing up a new challenge now. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world and a chance to return to Spain is likely to be tempting for the Chelsea star.

Chelsea linked with a move for Attila Szalai

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements as well and they have identified the Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai as a potential target.

According to Hungary manager Marco Rossi, the 23-year-old defender’s move to Chelsea is a done deal.

Rossi told Calciomercato: “It’s hard to name just one player, but right now I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce, but I think he is joining Chelsea.

“Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal. He would be a great player also for Italian football.”

The youngster is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to the Premier League would allow the youngster to continue his development alongside top-class players and under the management of an exceptional coach like Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager has helped the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger improve since his arrival at Stamford Bridge and he could have a defining impact on the development of the Hungarian defender as well.