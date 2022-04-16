Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: How to Watch the FA Cup for Free

The second of the weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals sees Chelsea, fresh from being knocked out of the Champions League, taking on Crystal Palace. But where can you stream Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online? The answer is bet365, and we’re going to show you exactly how to do it below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account and make a deposit Click the play icon next to the game to launch the stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace preview

Of the two semi-finals, this is perhaps the less glamorous. It’s also the most one-sided – the majority of punters will expect Chelsea to overcome Palace and advance to the final. However, this is the FA Cup, so there’s always the possibility of an upset around the corner.

The route to the semi-final hasn’t always been plain sailing for Chelsea. They struggled to beat Portsmouth in the fourth round, requiring extra time to advance, plus also had difficulty overcoming a stubborn Luton Town in the fifth round. Wins over Chesterfield and Middlesbrough were more routine.

Crystal Palace haven’t needed extra time in any of their FA Cup matches this season, but they did only manage to beat both Millwall and Stoke City by a single goal. However, they found it easier beating Hartlepool in the fourth round, and were incredibly impressive in beating Everton 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

But what about current form? Chelsea go into the game in a strange position, as they’ll be disappointed at their elimination from the Champions League, but hugely happy with the effort they put in on Tuesday, almost turning the tie around, until Karim Benzema scored an extra time winner.

Crystal Palace lost their last game, going down 2-1 to Leicester, but before that hadn’t lost since February 19th, when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea. While they’re the underdogs, they’ve proved this season that they have the ability to push Chelsea all the way on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea team news

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both expected to miss the Crystal Palace clash with injuries. Romelu Lukaku has an Achilles problem and is a major doubt, while Ross Barkley is ill and could miss the fixture.

Chelsea predicted line-up

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Crystal Palace team news

Tyrick Mitchell picked up a knock against Leicester, while Michael Olise is struggling with a foot injury. Decisions on their fitness will be made before the game. Conor Gallagher cannot play against his parent club.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup

Butland; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Olise, McArthur; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha