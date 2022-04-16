Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News chelsea crystal palace live stream how watch fa cup free

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: How to Watch the FA Cup for Free

Updated

2 days ago

on

kai havertz

The second of the weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals sees Chelsea, fresh from being knocked out of the Champions League, taking on Crystal Palace. But where can you stream Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online? The answer is bet365, and we’re going to show you exactly how to do it below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream for free

  1. Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
  2. Create an account and make a deposit
  3. Click the play icon next to the game to launch the stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Best Football Live Streaming Betting Sites

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+
Claim Offer

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace preview

Of the two semi-finals, this is perhaps the less glamorous. It’s also the most one-sided – the majority of punters will expect Chelsea to overcome Palace and advance to the final. However, this is the FA Cup, so there’s always the possibility of an upset around the corner.

The route to the semi-final hasn’t always been plain sailing for Chelsea. They struggled to beat Portsmouth in the fourth round, requiring extra time to advance, plus also had difficulty overcoming a stubborn Luton Town in the fifth round. Wins over Chesterfield and Middlesbrough were more routine.

Crystal Palace haven’t needed extra time in any of their FA Cup matches this season, but they did only manage to beat both Millwall and Stoke City by a single goal. However, they found it easier beating Hartlepool in the fourth round, and were incredibly impressive in beating Everton 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

But what about current form? Chelsea go into the game in a strange position, as they’ll be disappointed at their elimination from the Champions League, but hugely happy with the effort they put in on Tuesday, almost turning the tie around, until Karim Benzema scored an extra time winner.

Crystal Palace lost their last game, going down 2-1 to Leicester, but before that hadn’t lost since February 19th, when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea. While they’re the underdogs, they’ve proved this season that they have the ability to push Chelsea all the way on Sunday.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea team news

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both expected to miss the Crystal Palace clash with injuries. Romelu Lukaku has an Achilles problem and is a major doubt, while Ross Barkley is ill and could miss the fixture.

Chelsea predicted line-up

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Crystal Palace team news

Tyrick Mitchell picked up a knock against Leicester, while Michael Olise is struggling with a foot injury. Decisions on their fitness will be made before the game. Conor Gallagher cannot play against his parent club.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup

Butland; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Olise, McArthur; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha 

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens