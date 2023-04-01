Cheapest Ticket To See NCAA Women’s Final Is $450

Women’s college basketball has grown exponentially over the last couple of years. It has been a full effort, with both the programs and the media doing their best to push the sport to the forefront. And given how expensive the tickets are to the NCAA Championship game on Sunday, it seems that those efforts have worked.

There were legit story lines to follow during the women’s tournament in 2023. The South Carolina Gamecocks were the nation’s most dominant team, and looked to make it back-to-back titles by finishing the regular season undefeated.

Women’s NCAA Basketball Has Seen A Surge In Popularity

CAITLIN CLARK IS THE FIRST PLAYER IN WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY WITH BACK-TO-BACK 40-POINT GAMES 😱 pic.twitter.com/KdqSPhMCm8 — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2023

There was Caitlyn Clark, who was the best player in the nation throughout the season, winning all of the hardware along the way while leading her Iowa Hawkeyes to a 2-seed. She dominated in the Elite 8, becoming the first player in NCAA tournament history to score a 40-point triple-double.

As luck would have it for the sport, the two teams would meet in the Final Four. It was hyped as one of the best possible matchups that the sport had to offer, and it did not disappoint.

Clark and the Hawkeyes were able to overcome being double-digit underdogs, slaying the unbeatable beast and ending the championship hopes for South Carolina. She dropped another 40 point performance, solidifying herself as the best in the game and pushing her team to the brink of winning it all.

Cheapest Ticket: $450. Most Expensive Ticket: $3,743.

So, how much will it cost you to grab a ticket and see Clark and Iowa take on LSU in the national championship game on Sunday?

"I have all the confidence in the world in this group, and they believe right back in me." —Caitlin Clark after a historic performance in the #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/MFWCsgTBqC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2023

As of early Saturday afternoon, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub was listed at $450 (with pair). This would place you in the nosebleed section of American Airlines Arena in Dallas, in the corner section of 313. The seats are in Row F, meaning that there would be just five rows of seats behind you.

Keep in mind that these are just the base prices of the tickets. There will be processing fees, convenience fees, and taxes that will be placed on top of the listed damage. When all is said and done, you are looking at closer to a $600 ticket if you want to see the ladies play.

Want to sit up close for the Women’s NCAA Championship? Two tickets four rows up at half court will cost you $3,743. Each.

Betting Guides You May Like