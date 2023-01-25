ChatGTP has given us its Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers prediction for their NFC Championship game on Sunday — and it makes for good reading for Eagles fans.

We asked ChatGTP, the language model developed by Open AI to generate human-like text, if it could provide a match report for the highly-anticipated showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

The auto-generated pundit came back with some interesting predictions which would see Philadelphia advance to the Super Bowl and defeat San Francisco.

ChatGTP believes Philadelphia Eagles will win the game against San Francisco 49ers

The AI chatbot predicted a 27-10 home win for the Eagles

Jalen Hurts throws two touchdowns as Eagles reach Super Bowl

Brock Purdy: 18/30, 219 yards, TD as rookie QB crashes out

ChatGTP Makes Bold Eagles Vs 49ers Prediction

After finishing top of the NFC with the NFL’s best record, Eagles fans will be hoping ChatGTP’s prediction is accurate as they meet the Niners for the first time since week two in 2021.

Jalen Hurts is GTP’s pick to be the hero for Nick Sirrani’s side with two touchdowns alongside running back Miles Sanders with 80 yards and a touchdown.

ChatGTP also reckons rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s winning run will come to an end, but he’ll throw for 219 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.

Check out ChatGTP’s Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers prediction in its match report below.

ChatGTP Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 San Francisco 49ers Match Report – NFC Championship

“The NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers was a highly-anticipated matchup between two of the league’s top teams. Both teams came into the game with strong records and a lot of momentum behind them, but it was the Eagles who emerged victorious, securing a spot in the Super Bowl with a final score of 27-10.

“The game began with a strong start for the Eagles, as quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team down the field for an early touchdown. The 49ers responded with a touchdown of their own, but the Eagles quickly regained the lead with another touchdown and a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

“In the second half, the 49ers tried to mount a comeback, but the Eagles defense proved to be too strong. The 49ers were unable to score a single point in the second half, while the Eagles added another touchdown and a field goal to seal the victory.

“Hurts had a strong performance, completing 23 of 40 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Miles Sanders also had a strong game, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown.

“The 49ers were led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. However, the 49ers were unable to get their running game going, and the Eagles defense was able to shut down the 49ers’ passing attack.

“The Eagles will now move on to the Super Bowl to face the winner of the AFC Championship game. The 49ers will have to wait until next season to try and make it to the big game. The Eagles will be remembered as the team that played an outstanding game, solidifying their spot on the Super Bowl.

“Please note that this is a fictional match report and the outcome of the match is not based on any real match or statistics.”