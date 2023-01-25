ChatGPT has given us its Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals predictions as the pair go head-to-head this weekend in the AFC Championship Game, and they favour the Chiefs to make it to the Super Bowl.

We asked ChatGPT, the language model developed by Open AI to generate human-like text, if it could provide a match report for the huge playoff match.

The auto-generated pundit came back with some exciting predictions, that would see the Chiefs win 31-14 against the Bengals.

Chiefs to score on first drive

Close game at half time, teams level at 14-14

Mahomes stars in Chiefs second-half surge

Chiefs go through to Super Bowl with 31-14 victory

ChatGPT Chiefs vs Bengals Prediction Sees Mahomes’ Side Through

After the Chiefs were No. 1 seed in the AFC in the regular season, ChatGPT predicts them to go all the way to the Super Bowl, in an attempt to win if for the first time since 2019.

As many would expect, they have Patrick Mahomes to be the star of the show, scoring four touchdowns.

ChatGPT expects the Chiefs to deal with Joe Burrow perfectly, and intercept him twice.

Check out the ChatGPT prediction and match report below.

ChatGPT Kansas City Chiefs 31-14 Cincinnati Bengals Match Report – AFC Championship Game

“The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in the AFC Championship game in a highly-anticipated matchup between two of the league’s top teams. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were looking to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, while the Bengals were hoping to make it to the big game for second season in a row.

“The game started off with a bang, as the Chiefs took the opening kickoff and marched down the field, with Mahomes connecting with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown on the first drive of the game. The Bengals responded with a touchdown of their own on the next drive, but the Chiefs quickly regained the lead with another touchdown pass from Mahomes to Hill.

“The Bengals were able to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter, but the Chiefs took control in the second half, scoring two more touchdowns and a field goal to take a commanding lead. The Bengals were unable to mount a comeback, and the Chiefs secured a 31-14 victory and a spot in the Super Bowl.

“Mahomes was the star of the game, completing 25 of 33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, while Hill had a monster game with 8 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs defense also played a huge role in the victory, intercepting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice and holding the Bengals to just 14 points.

“The Chiefs will now head to the Super Bowl to take on the NFC champion, while the Bengals will have to wait another year to try and make it to the big game and win. It was a dominant performance by the Chiefs, who proved they are the team to beat in the AFC.

“Please note that this is a fictional match report and the outcome of the match is not based on any real match or statistics.”